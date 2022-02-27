The 12 Best Murphy Beds to Buy Online

If you're constantly looking for new ways to optimize your small space, there are few solutions better than the Murphy bed. These unique pieces of furniture aptly called wall beds fold up against the wall when not in use to offer you more floor space.

Murphy beds are ideal for small studio apartments, where the line between bedroom and living room is blurred. With the right Murphy bed — some include added functionalities, like desks and shelving — you can create an elegant, more spacious living room during the day. These are also great for a home office or guest rooms where a bed won't always need to be in use.

Finding the perfect Murphy bed is about understanding what you want to get out of it. If this is a bed that will be slept in daily, you will likely want to prioritize comfort over added features, whereas a guest room Murphy bed that might only be in use weeks out of a year may favor aesthetics and additional capabilities. To help make your search easier, we found the twelve best Murphy beds on the internet that each hit on a different need, from the best budget to the best with a desk. Read on to find our Murphy bed selects.

To keep costs low, the Lori Wall Murphy Bed left the lifting mechanisms out. While this does mean you'll have to do a tad more manual lifting in the morning, it also saves you hundreds, if not thousands, of dollars. It can be purchased in Twin, Full, or Queen size, and has options for the bed to be either vertical or horizontal, allowing you to customize the sleek but wallet-friendly wall bed. When not in use, it folds up to a shelf made of Baltic Birch plywood.

Keep things simple with this easy-to-fold, horizontal Murphy bed from Zipcode Design. This select is available in three colors and during the day folds into what looks like a contemporary dresser. Although sleek, it's really a no-fuss option — you won't need to move items on and off shelves, simply push or pull it depending on the time of day and you're ready to go, with the bed seamlessly blending into your space.

If storage is an issue in your small space, there are few beds better than this Bestar select that features two shelving units — one on each side of the bed. Each section includes a shelf, divided into four spaces, and three drawers. Not only can you eliminate a traditional bed frame from your square footage, you can also get rid of any clunky storage units that take up more space than their worth.

This horizontal Murphy bed from BredaBeds features a 10-year warranty and is highly reviewed, with purchasers raving about the bed's ease of use and the high-quality materials. Some note that because this bed keeps it simple when folded up, it serves as the perfect backdrop to Zoom calls. Even better: It comes in a number of colors that allow you to match the bed to your style. If your home office doubles as a guest room, this might be your perfect pick.

If you live in a studio apartment where you think you have to choose between having a sofa or a bed, think again. This Murphy bed features an L-shaped couch at its base with a bookshelf directly behind it. To bring down the bed, simply remove the couch cushions and pull the bed down to lay directly on top of the couch's base. Bringing together a bed, couch, and shelf is our favorite way to "make a small space work."

Closet space is coveted and not always ample in small apartments. If you need extra space to hang your clothes, this Murphy bed comes with two hutches for easy, accessible storage. The European-influenced design also makes it sleek whether it's folded down or up, hitting the mark on both functionality and visual appeal.

While the classic Murphy bed folds up when not in use, this option from Night & Day offers an even more compact alternative, with the cushion folding into a small cabinet that can be disassembled to create a bed frame. Reviewers noted that this was ideal for extra bedrooms.

With many of us now working from home, incorporating an office into the little space we have available has posed a challenge, but Wilding Wallbeds has a solution. This Murphy bed, available in twin, full size, and queen, folds up horizontally, with the base of the bed becoming a long and expansive desk. While some Murphy's feature an add-on desk, often small in size, this desk runs the entire length of your bed, giving you space for your laptop, notes, drinks, and more.

Wall Bed Place took the bunk bed, already designed to maximize space, to the next level by combining it with the functionality of a Murphy bed. This frame holds two twin mattresses, offering a separate space for two sleepers. When not in use as a bed, the mattresses fold into the frame and the base of the bottom bed becomes a desk. Whether in a kid's room, guest room, or a rental where extra beds are a bonus, this Murphy bunk bed can help you take advantage of your wall space.

Another great option for kids, this Murphy bed is designed for children specifically as a first "big kid" bed. What we love about their horizontal bed is that, because of the height and light weight, it's simple for a kid to pull out or put up on their own. Additionally, your kid can customize it to their style, choosing the color, and has the option to add on a magnetic markerboard. (No better way to get a kid excited to sleep on their own!)

11. Best Custom-Made: California Closets Murphy Bed

If you have a specific look that you're going for or features you know you need, consider a custom bed from California Closet. Here, you can meet with a designer to go over your preferred look and specifications: Where do you want storage? Do you have a heavier memory foam mattress this bed needs to accommodate? They can take your ideas and must-haves to create a bed designed for your space. Plus, they offer installation!

Rockler's Murphy bed hardware allows you to create a sturdy Murphy bed based on your design. The hardware takes care of the intricacies of designing a Murphy — namely moving the bed up and down — while giving you the opportunity to bring your design to life.