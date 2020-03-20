18 Minimalist Bed Frames to Introduce Serenity Into Your Space

For those who are all about a "less is more" aesthetic, minimalist furniture and decor can be a great way of introducing serenity and simplicity into your home. And what better place than in the bedroom with a minimalist bed frame?

When shopping for minimalist beds, look for clean lines, neutral tones, and no frills. By prioritizing function over ornate details and opting for headboards and frames with pared-down designs, you can create a space that's comfortable to retire to each night and wake up in each morning. To help you get the bedroom of your dreams, here are 18 minimalist beds that offer a soothing escape.

The Best Minimalist Bed Frames

Made from sustainable and solid wood in Avocado's Los Angeles woodshop, this eco-friendly bed offers a low-profile that's perfect for small spaces. Not only is it sleek and modern, but it's also made without toxic chemicals. And if you need extra storage, you can also add on equally minimal accessories, like a nook and set of shelves.

Roll onto your bed that's as plush as a memory foam mattress. Made from high-quality materials, it has a cushioned headboard that you can use as a backrest and is wrapped in soft felted wool.

Keep it simple with this budget-friendly, steel frame from Wayfair. It boasts clean lines and a slat system to support your mattress without the need for a box spring. Plus, it has a 14-inch clearance, so it's perfect for underbed storage.

Choose a low-slung bed like this to create the impression of high ceilings. With over 15,000 Amazon reviews and a 4.7-star rating, this beautiful rubberwood frame has foam padded and non-slip tape to minimize noise and to prevent your mattress from annoyingly moving around. And you can't beat the affordable price point.

The pinewood legs, slatted base, and upholstered headboard and frame on this bed introduce cozy vibes into your space while maintaining simplicity. Top it with a neutral duvet for a monochromatic look.

Made of sturdy, solid oak, this sleek, live-edge bed (read: the natural edge of the wood is incorporated into the design of the piece) marries minimalism and nature. Pick from three finishes to complement your color palette: black, sand, and brown.

This streamlined bed has built-in, space-saving walnut nightstands integrated into the upholstered headboard, as well as a slot to organize and hide cords below each nightstand to keep clutter to a minimum. Choose from three neutral shades, including grey, ink, and beige. (Also, the Hunker product name has no relation to us, unfortunately, but it certainly sweetens the deal.)

Designed with minimalists in mind, this super low-lying wood platform frame doesn't need a box spring, accommodates all mattresses, and is a cinch to put together since it requires no tools. You can make the bed frame even bigger if you decide to upgrade your mattress, thanks to the Expansion Kit.

Modern fans will love this minimalist bed with its clean lines, gorgeous upholstery, and wood accents. Not only is it made of easy-to-clean and breathable hypoallergenic fabric, but you can pick from 55 fabric options (and request free fabric swatches), so you are guaranteed to find your perfect shade.

This plush bed frame from Etsy is almost like sleeping on a cloud. Crafted with all aspects of minimalist design, it has curved, smooth lines and a fully cushioned and upholstered frame.

This stunning platform bed is made of sustainably sourced wood and has clean lines for an airy, nature-inspired design. Keep your color palette muted and add a fluffy white duvet for an inviting escape, whether you're headed to bed or reading a book in the afternoon.

This bed frame's silhouette gives a subtle nod to midcentury modern design (thanks to the tapered legs), but it's perfect for minimalist spaces. On top of its affordable price tag, it also has a soft cushioned headboard and railings.

While ornately carved headboards are not considered minimalist, tufted ones are. This upholstered bed features a classic, tufted headboard and solid rubberwood legs for a look that is timeless — and for a bed that can mature with you and feels at home in any space (whether it's a city-dwelling apartment or spacious master bedroom of a house).

Designed by Michael Anastassiades, this bed mixes sculptural elements and Anastassiades' background in industrial design to create a modern minimal bed frame. The high bed posts float in your space in a serene way without overwhelming the room. Both the plain wood headboard and upholstered headboard deliver on style and comfort.

Customize this bed frame to your liking, from the headboard tufting to the upholstery. It has a effortless, minimalist look and has side drawers if you need extra storage space.

Available in Queen, King, and California King, this timeless low-profile bed is a minimalist's dream. It has an angled headboard with a basketweave upholstery and has a ventilated mattress slat platform to support your mattress.

This stunning, modern bed frame has a curved minimalist headboard and four pull-out storage drawers for extra bedding, clothes, and more. The bed frame is upholstered in velvet upholstery in a soft blush hue, the perfect hue to add a subtle pop of color to your bedroom.

Here's a high-end bed with a classic, minimal design that will last you throughout the years. With a wood slat headboard in two finishes, it can fit into any space.