Just 8 Eco-Friendly Bed Frames That Made Us Swoon

You've finally found the perfect wellness-centric mattress, swapped out your light bulbs for LEDs, and layered in a cozy, upcycled rug. Your bedroom is well underway towards a greener finish and the last touch is just the bed itself.

When it comes to eco-friendly home decor and furniture, there are a few important factors to consider before making a purchase. Knowing the specifics of where and how an item is made is a start, and ensuring that it was done through sustainable means is the next key measure. Everything, from the manufacturing process to the type of wood used to the fabric it is upholstered in can have an impact on how green a piece is ... or is not.

Luckily, these days there are an increasing number of brands that are transparent about their production methods, making it easier to spot sustainable finds. To help get you started, we sought out eight eco-friendly bed frames that might just be the missing piece to your puzzle.

Detroit-based Floyd's eco-friendly bed frame is comprised of timeless materials that are sustainably sourced. The modular design takes customization to an entirely new level with panels you can readily add and subtract, going from a twin to king without breaking a sweat. The panels feature extremely low-adhesive emissions and the supports are derived from a single piece of steel.

Medley's eco-friendly bed frames consist of a reclining headboard paired with a solid-wood build, crafted from sustainable materials. Available in either white maple or American walnut, the elements of the bed are attached with zero-VOC glue and finished in unscented natural beeswax.

Jacob May's handcrafted furnishings are nothing short of amazing. This dreamy, eco-friendly bed frame achieves its rich coloring by way of water dyes and a VOC-free oil stain. Available in five stunning finishes, the structure's intricate detailing is a refreshing update on the traditional.

Maiden Home's mission to provide high-quality craftsman-made pieces means you're getting sustainably sourced materials, bespoke details, and eco-friendly manufacturing practices. This solid wood canopy bed is not only free of chemically-treated upholstery, but it's also produced by top furniture makers in North Carolina.

Eco-friendly bed frames with built-in storage do exist and you can thank the LAXseries for that. Made from solid English walnut and lacquer-free materials, this platform bed exudes effortless cool with its functional yet chic design. The environmentally conscious brand ensures that all the elements going into their products have a positive impact by using engineered wood that eliminates waste and makes the most of every tree used in production.

This Greenguard-certified bed goes through rigorous rounds of testing to guarantee the absence of toxic chemicals. Built from repurposed wood, using a timeless Japanese craftsman technique, the eco-friendly bed frame doesn't require the need for metal or plastic bits and comes with wooden slats for breathability.

Consider this the perfect companion to your Avocado mattress. The brand's latest endeavor is an eco-friendly bed frame handmade from 100% reclaimed wood. Free of VOCs, and assembled without any tools, the environmentally conscious Douglas fir frame is beautifully detailed and void of any frills.

Crafted from solid Para wood, this Japanese-inspired platform bed is as environmentally friendly as it is design-forward. Free of toxic compounds, the bed frame is made from wood sourced from farmed and managed forests and is joined by a slot-locking system that eliminates the need for metal or glue.