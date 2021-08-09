Our Favorite Midcentury Modern Bedroom Sets

Midcentury modern bedroom sets can be hard to come by, especially when you're not trying to spend your life's savings on original models. And while you can mix and match fabrics and materials to achieve your desired style, bedroom sets are an easy way to get the midcentury modern look of your dreams.

Lusting over rich woods, sleek lines, and (of course) tapered legs? You've definitely come to the right place. Here are our 10 absolute favorite bedroom sets that will help you effortlessly achieve your midcentury design goals.

This affordable option has a beautiful acorn finish and is ideal for someone with limited space.

Nothing screams midcentury quite like this set. From the tapered legs to the rich cherry wood, this simple trio sets the bar high for bedroom furniture.

Take a moment to notice the details of these pieces. The rounded edges, tufted upholstered headboard, and unique foot of the bed are what retro dreams are made of.

The elongated legs of the nightstand add a little extra flair, and the spacious dresser is perfect to store extra clothes that may not fit into your closet (guilty).

The solid wood structure and unique shape of this bed frame will elevate your furniture to a piece of art.

Looking for a little extra storage or some white in the midst of dark wood? Here's your set. Be sure to zoom in on the intricate leg design.

Dark wood lovers unite. The bed's fabric headboard and slightly rounded edges on the nightstand and dresser warm up these pieces' sleek lines.

Create a symmetrical space with this modern take on midcentury themes.

The unique purple hue breaks up any redundancy that may occur with wood furniture.

If you love multi-toned wood, this set is for you. It also comes in a beautiful grey color.