Our Favorite Midcentury Modern Bedroom Sets

By Erin Lassner August 9, 2021
Midcentury modern bedroom sets can be hard to come by, especially when you're not trying to spend your life's savings on original models. And while you can mix and match fabrics and materials to achieve your desired style, bedroom sets are an easy way to get the midcentury modern look of your dreams.

Lusting over rich woods, sleek lines, and (of course) tapered legs? You've definitely come to the right place. Here are our 10 absolute favorite bedroom sets that will help you effortlessly achieve your midcentury design goals.

1. Crosley Landon 2-Piece Midcentury Modern Bedroom Set in Acorn (Queen), $747.25

This affordable option has a beautiful acorn finish and is ideal for someone with limited space.

2. Living Spaces Alton Cherry 3-Piece Bedroom Set (Queen), $1,340

Nothing screams midcentury quite like this set. From the tapered legs to the rich cherry wood, this simple trio sets the bar high for bedroom furniture.

3. Overstock Roxbury Midcentury Modern Dark Walnut 4-Piece Bedroom Set (Queen), $2,805.99

Take a moment to notice the details of these pieces. The rounded edges, tufted upholstered headboard, and unique foot of the bed are what retro dreams are made of.

4. West Elm Midcentury 6-Drawer Dresser and Nightstand in Acorn, $1,697

The elongated legs of the nightstand add a little extra flair, and the spacious dresser is perfect to store extra clothes that may not fit into your closet (guilty).

5. AllModern Bellaire Bedroom Set (Queen), $3,468

The solid wood structure and unique shape of this bed frame will elevate your furniture to a piece of art.

6. Hashtag Home Chehalis 2-Piece Dresser Set, $365.99

Looking for a little extra storage or some white in the midst of dark wood? Here's your set. Be sure to zoom in on the intricate leg design.

7. AllModern Willenhall Upholstered 4-Piece Configurable Bedroom Set (Queen/King), $2,984

Dark wood lovers unite. The bed's fabric headboard and slightly rounded edges on the nightstand and dresser warm up these pieces' sleek lines.

8. Living Spaces Dean Sand 3-Piece Upholstered Bedroom Set (Queen), $895

Create a symmetrical space with this modern take on midcentury themes.

9. Mercury Row Helmuth 2-Piece Dresser Set, $989.99

The unique purple hue breaks up any redundancy that may occur with wood furniture.

10. Abbyson Retro Mid Century 3 Piece Bedroom Set (Queen), $1,455.29

If you love multi-toned wood, this set is for you. It also comes in a beautiful grey color.

