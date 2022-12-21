These 10 Low-Profile Bed Frames Are High on Our List

Low-profile bed frames are one of the hottest minimalist furniture trends. Unlike your standard frame, these sit — as the name implies — low to the ground. It's a very easy (and high-design) way to simplify your space and give yourself a little more room both visually and physically.

Aside from their look, low-profile frames have some practical appeal as well. Being lower to the ground, they tend to keep sleepers slightly cooler and are excellent for those on the shorter side or with lower ceilings. If that sounds like your thing but you aren't quite sure where to start your search, we rounded up our favorites that you can buy online today.

These picks all offer something special, whether in design or customer love. So, if you're ready to minimize your bedroom, you can start here with what we consider the 10 best low-profile bed frames.

The 10 Best Low-Profile Bed Frames

Floyd doesn't have a huge lineup of pieces — like the furniture, it keeps things simple. And the brand's iconic frame has quickly become a staple in minimalist homes, with hidden legs that make it appear like it's floating. Floyd's furniture is designed from high-quality materials and is made in the USA. Plus, we love that this frame is customizable. Build it out to fit your wants, whether that's with a headboard or under-bed storage.

While low profile often leans toward minimalistic design, you can still have a little fun with color and style, perfectly exemplified by this option from Urban Outfitters. The brand's Riley bed is an upholstered frame with four beautiful color options, including this trendy green and a coastal grandmotheresque taupe. The upholstered headboard curves slightly, eliminating any harsh lines.

While wood frames do dominate the low-profile style, this option from Target is great if you prefer a more industrial look. The Joseph frame is made of metal and sits just 6 inches off the ground. As one customer describes, "[It's] not squeaky, [it's] sturdy and [was] very easy to assemble by myself."

The tapered legs of this frame from West Elm give the low-profile piece a classic midcentury modern look. We love the use of high-quality materials here, including solid eucalyptus legs. It comes in two sleek finishes: a walnut — slightly darker than some of the other cool-toned options on this list — and black.

This sunny bed frame from Joss & Main, with a rattan headboard and footboard, is perfect for the person looking for nature-inspired pieces for their bedroom. You simply can't help but picture a room full of plants. And if you want something a little more modern, opt for the black finish, which beautifully frames and contrasts the light rattan.

The Asher Bed is incredibly midcentury modern and incredibly chic. The clean lines are eye-catching, seen in everything from the headboard down to the base that extends out from the mattress before sloping down. Though this might be on the pricier side, customers seem to think it's well worth the price, with a perfect five-star rating over 400 reviews. As one customer wrote, "Not only is [the frame] beautiful, [but] it's designed and built to last."

Mattresses sit level with the base of this acacia wood bed frame from CB2, which includes pine wood slats and solid rubberwood legs. We are loving this dark acacia wood, but it's also available in both black and white metal. It's a simple but thoughtful design that you can easily customize to fit your personal style.

This frame brings together elements of midcentury modern and contemporary style to create something that's both comfy, unique, and timeless. The upholstered, cushioned headboard makes this instantly cozy, while angled, intersecting lines add interesting geometric elements. This is one that's as nice to look at as it is to lay in.

Article's Basi Bed Frame features solid wood legs and solid-plywood support slats, giving this incredibly simple-looking bed some serious sturdiness. The entire thing comes in at just 1 foot tall, with the slats sitting below the top of the frame so that your mattress seamlessly sinks in. This shopper favorite is available in both an oak and darker walnut stain.

With a similar idea to Article's frame but at a slightly lower price point, this option from Amazon has over 11,800 five-star ratings. Many noted how pleasantly surprised they were with this frame, with one person even writing, "I'm actually shocked at the quality and thoughtfulness of this product given the price," adding that the "wood looks great" and "the frame [and] metal … were sturdy."