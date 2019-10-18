17 Built-In Storage Beds That Combine Style and Function

A simple storage solution for bedrooms with limited space, storage beds — whether they have drawers, headboards with integrated shelves, or mattress platforms with hidden compartments — offer a way to reduce clutter without sacrificing decor. Whether you're lacking closet space and need a spot to stash seasonal clothing or just want a home for extra linens, blankets, and pillows, beds with built-in storage are a smart choice for organizing your belongings. Here are the best storage beds that combine style ​and​ function.

The Best Storage Beds

1. Floyd The Bed Frame and Under-bed Storage, starting at $1,350

See More Photos

The cult-fave bed might be best known for its modular design, but did you know you can add under-bed storage for $475? Available in black and white, these canvas drawers can easily store up to 80 pounds of extra clothes, bedding, blankets, and more.

2. Novogratz Brittany Tufted Upholstered Low Profile Storage Platform Bed (Queen), $619.99

See More Photos

Go full glam with this storage bed, complete with a channel tufted headboard and four pull-out drawers for extra storage.

3. Apt2B Hollyridge Storage Bed (Queen), $2,098

See More Photos

The dramatic tufted and upholstered headboard on this storage bed offers extra comfort for sitting up to read or watch Netflix in bed, while the compartment at the footboard provides a spot to store your belongings.

4. Mr. Kate Moon Upholstered Low Profile Storage Platform Bed (Queen), $664.99

See More Photos

Sleek and modern with a low profile, we're loving everything about this upholstered storage bed. With a curved headboard, plush velvet, and four drawers, it combines both style and function seamlessly.

5. Copper Grove Rivne Storage Platform Bed (Queen), starting at $792.38

See More Photos

Looking for a storage bed with midcentury modern flair? Try this bed from Overstock. Crafted from pinewood, it has a stunning natural finish and has multiple drawers, shelves, compartments, and pullout shelves.

6. Urban Billy The Carolina Stow Bed (Queen), $2,669

See More Photos

Lean into cool and casual coastal vibes with The Carolina Stow Bed, a handmade piece from Etsy. In addition to one large storage drawer, it also has a tall, 29-inch slatted headboard for a modern rustic look.

7. DHP Rose Upholstered Bed with Storage (Queen), $396

See More Photos

This sophisticated linen upholstered bed is designed with a tufted headboard, slat support system (meaning you don't need a box spring), and four drawers for additional storage.

8. Raymour & Flanigan Playa Platform Storage Bed (Queen), $1,079.85

See More Photos

With clean lines and a panel headboard made with a chevron pattern, this two-drawer storage bed is equal parts modern and practical.

9. West Elm Contemporary Storage Bed, starting at $1,399

See More Photos

You'd never guess this to be a storage bed, thanks to its minimal design and clean lines, but it has a hidden drawer at the footboard to tuck clothes and extra bedding out of sight. It's also available in 15 luxurious fabrics to blend seamlessly into your space.

10. Prepac Post Platform Bed With Four Drawers (Queen), $633.99

See More Photos

Stylish yet sturdy, this contemporary wood platform bed frame is equipped with four drawers to offer ample space for stowing away sweaters, jackets, and boots in summer and dresses, skirts, and sandals in winter.

11. Anthropologie Lena Storage Bed (Queen), $2,898

See More Photos

This gorgeous chartreuse bed features a diamond-tufted headboard, cushy upholstery, and an inconspicuous storage compartment at the foot of the bed for keeping extra linens, blankets, and towels when not in use.

12. South Shore Black Oak Platform Bed with Storage and Baskets (Queen), $473.99

See More Photos

Great for optimizing smaller spaces, this storage bed has nine shelves designed to hold books, throw blankets, and four baskets — which conveniently come with the bed.

13. Design Within Reach Nest Storage Bed (Queen), $4,395

See More Photos

A small leather strap helps you lift the mattress platform on this chic bed — which rises with very little effort, thanks to gas pistons built to stand up to daily use — to access a discreet storage compartment for stashing your belongings.

14. IKEA Brimnes Bedframe with Storage and Headboard (Queen), $529

See More Photos

Tuck extra pillows, quilts, and sheets into the four large drawers under the bed, and keep everything else — like books, chargers, your phone, medication, and a lamp — close at hand, thanks to the headboard with integrated shelves.

15. CB2 Andes Queen Storage Bed (Queen), $999

See More Photos

If your bedroom is short on space, this platform bed features a headboard that doubles as nightstands, with two shelves on either side to hold books, vases, lamps, and a bedside carafe. Also great? It has discreet cord cutouts for hiding your charging cables.

16. Pottery Barn Sussex Storage Bed (Queen), $1,399

See More Photos

Combining style, luxury, and function, this bed is built for more compact spaces. The four drawers boast elegant molding and antique bronze hardware, to not only offer extra storage but also add texture and eye-catching details to your under-bed space.

17. Raymour & Flanigan Aversa Storage Bed (Queen), $1,319.95

See More Photos

This simple, yet stylish bed frame has a large drawer and low-profile design that's perfect for small spaces. Not to mention, its clean lines give it a midcentury modern touch.

