17 Built-In Storage Beds That Combine Style and Function

A simple storage solution for bedrooms with limited space, storage beds — whether they have drawers, headboards with integrated shelves, or mattress platforms with hidden compartments — offer a way to reduce clutter without sacrificing decor. Whether you're lacking closet space and need a spot to stash seasonal clothing or just want a home for extra linens, blankets, and pillows, beds with built-in storage are a smart choice for organizing your belongings. Here are the best storage beds that combine style ​and​ function.

Advertisement

Video of the Day

The Best Storage Beds

The cult-fave bed might be best known for its modular design, but did you know you can add under-bed storage for $475? Available in black and white, these canvas drawers can easily store up to 80 pounds of extra clothes, bedding, blankets, and more.

Advertisement

Go full glam with this storage bed, complete with a channel tufted headboard and four pull-out drawers for extra storage.

Advertisement

The dramatic tufted and upholstered headboard on this storage bed offers extra comfort for sitting up to read or watch Netflix in bed, while the compartment at the footboard provides a spot to store your belongings.

Advertisement

Sleek and modern with a low profile, we're loving everything about this upholstered storage bed. With a curved headboard, plush velvet, and four drawers, it combines both style and function seamlessly.

Advertisement

Looking for a storage bed with midcentury modern flair? Try this bed from Overstock. Crafted from pinewood, it has a stunning natural finish and has multiple drawers, shelves, compartments, and pullout shelves.

Advertisement

Lean into cool and casual coastal vibes with The Carolina Stow Bed, a handmade piece from Etsy. In addition to one large storage drawer, it also has a tall, 29-inch slatted headboard for a modern rustic look.

Advertisement

This sophisticated linen upholstered bed is designed with a tufted headboard, slat support system (meaning you don't need a box spring), and four drawers for additional storage.

Advertisement

With clean lines and a panel headboard made with a chevron pattern, this two-drawer storage bed is equal parts modern and practical.

You'd never guess this to be a storage bed, thanks to its minimal design and clean lines, but it has a hidden drawer at the footboard to tuck clothes and extra bedding out of sight. It's also available in 15 luxurious fabrics to blend seamlessly into your space.

Stylish yet sturdy, this contemporary wood platform bed frame is equipped with four drawers to offer ample space for stowing away sweaters, jackets, and boots in summer and dresses, skirts, and sandals in winter.

This gorgeous chartreuse bed features a diamond-tufted headboard, cushy upholstery, and an inconspicuous storage compartment at the foot of the bed for keeping extra linens, blankets, and towels when not in use.

Great for optimizing smaller spaces, this storage bed has nine shelves designed to hold books, throw blankets, and four baskets — which conveniently come with the bed.

A small leather strap helps you lift the mattress platform on this chic bed — which rises with very little effort, thanks to gas pistons built to stand up to daily use — to access a discreet storage compartment for stashing your belongings.

Tuck extra pillows, quilts, and sheets into the four large drawers under the bed, and keep everything else — like books, chargers, your phone, medication, and a lamp — close at hand, thanks to the headboard with integrated shelves.

If your bedroom is short on space, this platform bed features a headboard that doubles as nightstands, with two shelves on either side to hold books, vases, lamps, and a bedside carafe. Also great? It has discreet cord cutouts for hiding your charging cables.

Combining style, luxury, and function, this bed is built for more compact spaces. The four drawers boast elegant molding and antique bronze hardware, to not only offer extra storage but also add texture and eye-catching details to your under-bed space.

This simple, yet stylish bed frame has a large drawer and low-profile design that's perfect for small spaces. Not to mention, its clean lines give it a midcentury modern touch.