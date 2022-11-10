The Official Coastal Grandmother Gift Guide, Straight From the Aesthetic's Creator

If you're into a cozy lifestyle and comforting design, chances are you've heard of the term "coastal grandmother." After taking the internet by storm this summer, we're all for taking the trend into the holiday season. And what better person to help us do just that than Lex Nicoleta, the official coastal grandmother and creator of the trend?

According to Lex, the perfect coastal grandmother gift is "thoughtful and personal to the person you're gifting." If they're an avid reader, gift them a cozy blanket to snuggle up with. If they love to cook, opt for a cookbook from their favorite chef or a new apron. "It's all about the thought and care that goes into it," Lex adds.

Coastal grandmothers are also no strangers to hosting, so be on the lookout for gifts that will help them entertain. "Think serving platters, linen napkins, or a new baking dish to whip up their signature holiday pie," Lex tells Hunker.

From coffee table books to inviting candles, scroll through for the best coastal-grandmother-approved gifts you can buy, according to the official coastal grandmother herself.

The Best Coastal Grandmother Gift Ideas

1. Cozy Blanket

Nothing says "cozy" like a faux fur throw blanket that can be draped over a bed, accent chair, or sofa.

2. Chic Coffee Table Book

Make a coffee table more inviting with a high-design coffee table book that you and your guests can flip through.

3. Lantern

Coastal grandmother design is all about a comforting environment, and lanterns will surely help set the scene.

4. Brass Pepper Mill

Swap out standard salt and pepper shakers and go for a stunning pepper mill with an adjustable grinding mechanism.

5. Inviting Candle

Get a coastal feel with a marine-inspired candle, like Le Labo's Calone 17's blend of calone, geranium, amber, vanilla, jasmine, and neroli.

6. Serving Platter

Upgrade your next dinner party with a hand-thrown and hand-painted serving platter from an iconic restaurant in their favorite city.

7. Linen Napkins

Set a table like a pro with reusable linen napkins that coastal grans can use year-round.

8. Ceramic Vase

Complete tabletops, entryways, coffee tables, and more with a ceramic vase. If you want to go the extra mile, you can also gift a fresh bouquet or long-lasting dried florals.