High-End Cat Furniture Is Having a Moment

Cats are regal creatures, so it's fitting to have pet decor to match. Whether it's a sleek litter box enclosure or a modern cat tree, there are plenty of ways to upgrade your pet's life with luxe home finds, and there's never been a better time to shop than now.

Between seeing an uptick in sales among Hunker readers and word from affiliate marketing company Skimlinks that shoppers are spending more on pet accessories and supplies than ever, it's clear that high-design cat furniture is having a moment, and we don't expect this trend to slow down anytime soon. To help you find the perfect pieces, we created the ultimate guide to buying cat furniture with our favorite finds and the best places to shop below.

The Best Cat Furniture for a High-Design Look

This cat armchair is so adorable, you'll want to get a human-sized one to match.

Perfect for a midcentury modern home, this litter box enclosure can double as a side table in your living room.

A soft faux fur lining and wood legs give this elevated cat bed a contemporary and luxury feel (at less than $40!).

With a half-moon design and plush cushion, this bed is bound to be your cat's favorite napping spot.

Crafted from solid Scots pine, this cream-colored cat tree is durable and will fit in seamlessly in any home.

Made with a faux shearling cover and slightly curved design, it's no wonder that Tuft + Paw's pet bed is an editor favorite.

If you're looking to switch it up from a standard cat tree, try this modern, leaning design from Wayfair, complete with a hanging toy, top perch, cubby, and scratching pad.

Handmade from wicker, this cat litter box enclosure is the perfect mix between coastal grandmother and boho.

Make a major statement all while providing a sweet spot for your cat to rest with this stunning pyramid cat bed.

This window perch is sturdy, modern, and requires absolutely no tools to install.

Your cat will feel safe with this gorgeous teardrop cat cave designed by Belgian designer Mathias De Ferm.

Nothing screams luxury like a chaise lounge.

This cat tree from Amazon is both stylish and practical, with a Scandinavian-style condo, cat scratching posts, and built-in toys.

Even your cats can enjoy midcentury modern design, thanks to this cat house with a cubby, hammock, and surface that's perfect for cat lounging or using as an end table.

Inspired by Nordic architecture, this A-frame bed from Crate and Barrel is the definition of high-design cat furniture.

A raised cat bed paired with a durable, faux rattan look make this ideal for design-loving cat parents.

Where to Buy High-Design Cat Furniture

Happy & Polly is a cat lovers' paradise, with everything from minimalist cat towers to colorful and eclectic cat trees and water fountains.

This one-stop shop for home decor is also the perfect place to find stylish cat furniture — from cat litter boxes to cat perches — on a budget.

If there's one place that's guaranteed to have unique pet finds, it's Etsy. With options from customer favorites — like Curio and Mau — you'll be able to score stunning litter enclosures, wall-mounted cat shelves, cat scratchers draped in natural sisal, and more.

Take your pick of hundreds on hundreds of pet products for your furry friends. You can find all sorts of stylish cat finds, including options from brands like Furmia, Lesure, and Mau.

Stock up on everything from cat food to stylish cat furniture at Chewy. From scratching posts to cat toys to and deluxe multi-level cat trees, you'll never run out of options with a touch of modern design.

2Modern doesn't only have modern furniture for humans, but pets, too. You can find luxury pet furniture and accessories from brands like MiaCara, Alessi, Pendleton, and Boo'Oh.

Based out of Grand Rapids, Michigan, Catastrophic Creations makes cat climbing systems to hang up on your walls. The jungle gyms range from simple to thrillingly complex for your feline friends.

Mau is filled with unique and modern cat furniture, including cat towers, wood cat trees, cat beds, and more.