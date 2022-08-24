My Cat Is Obsessed With This High-Design Pet Bed

My cat is my world and anything he is obsessed with deserves a full-blown review. And when I tell you that he is obsessed with the Kip Cat Cushion, I mean he is literally ​obsessed​. Here's everything you need to know about what I believe is the best cat bed on the market.

Rewind to a few months ago, Jameson (Jamo, for short) and I were lucky enough to have Tuft + Paw send us probably the chicest pet bed ever. I have to be honest, when it arrived I thought there was no way he was going to fit in it. I mean, he barely does. (Note: I received the Small.) But I think that's actually what he loves so much about it. The Kip Cat Cushion makes Jamo feel cozy and safe and he was in the bed the second I removed it from the box. Love at first sit.​

Image Credit: Erin Lassner/Hunker See More Photos

​​(While I did receive this cat cushion as a gift from the brand, all of the following thoughts and opinions expressed below are my own and are not influenced by Tuft + Paw​​, in any way.)​

What is Tuft + Paw?

Before I get into the ins and outs of the Kip Cat Cushion, let's quickly discuss the brand that makes it. Tuft + Paw's goal is to redefine the way we think of pet furniture. The founder Jackson Cunningham was over the slew of cheaply made, ugly pet accessories. To fill the gap in the market, he created an inventory of chic offerings crafted by top-tier designers, engineers, and cat behaviorists. The result? Cat furniture you'll actually ​want​ to have out in the open.

What is the Kip Cat Cushion?

Elegantly covered in faux shearling, the Kip Cat Cushion is a structured yet comfortable spot for your furry friend to lounge. It features a slightly concave surface with a sculpted foam core and an anti-slip bottom to ensure the cushion holds its shape and place. It's sold in two sizes: the small version for small and medium cats under 12 pounds and the wide one intended for large cats. Jameson is definitely on the larger side but as I mentioned above, he is obsessed with the more compact model.

What makes the Kip Cat Cushion worth the price?

Image Credit: Erin Lassner/Hunker See More Photos

First off, as many pet owners will understand, Jameson is not a cat bed type of cat. He prefers to sit in more unconventional spots, like my laundry basket, the top of my fridge, or a lone cardboard box. Everything changed when we received this Tuft + Paw bestseller. It's the only place he wants to be. We move it around the apartment and it's always his go-to spot for lounging, sleeping, and just hanging out throughout the day. He picks it every time.

Secondly, it looks good. Actually, it looks ​great​. The clean, modern shape and faux shearling upholstery blend seamlessly with my apartment. I've never said that about a piece of cat furniture in my life.

Lastly, the quality is top-of-the-line. The brand is super transparent and breaks down the cost of each product. For example, the Kip Cat Cushion's materials cost $34.65, the labor and storage are $9.90, the duties are $5.94, and the transport is $14.85. You know exactly what you're paying for.

Final Thoughts

Jameson lying next to his old cat bed that we now use as toy storage. Image Credit: Erin Lassner/Hunker See More Photos

Moral of the story: I swear by this cat bed. It's beloved by both my cat and myself and I truly couldn't recommend it highly enough. It's like nothing else out there.