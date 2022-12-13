18 Surprisingly Stylish Dog Sofas That You and Your Pet Will Love

By Pauline Lacsamana December 13, 2022
Hunker may earn compensation through affiliate links in this story.
photos stacked on top of each other See More Photos

When dog beds come to mind, you probably don't think of sleek designs that even humans can envy. But with pet parents willing to go the extra mile to treat their pets like royalty, we're happy to say that there is a shocking amount of stylish dog sofa beds out there, and we're determined to find every single one. Whether you have a dog that likes the finer things in life or you want to find the perfect combination of comfort and high design, scroll through for 18 of the most stylish dog sofas you can buy.

Advertisement

Video of the Day

The Best Dog Sofas

1. Tucker Murphy Pet Kaylor Midcentury Modern Dog Sofa, $90.57

photos stacked on top of each other See More Photos

Get a retro feel with this midcentury modern dog bed.

Advertisement

2. Paws & Purrs Modern Pet Sofa, $123.27

photos stacked on top of each other See More Photos

With curved edges and foam padding, this dog couch blends together style and comfort perfectly.

Advertisement

3. Frisco Elevated Art Deco Dog & Cat Sofa Bed, $249.99

photos stacked on top of each other See More Photos

Make a major statement with this bold teal blue pet couch. Bonus: It has a removable cover for easy cleaning.

Advertisement

4. Pottery Barn Sherpa Faux Fur 3-in-1 Pet Bed, starting at $149

photos stacked on top of each other See More Photos

This two-piece pet couch has a removable cover that can be added to your own sofa and a bolster, both made from cozy faux sherpa upholstery.

Advertisement

5. Enchanted Home Pet Panache Sofa Dog Bed (Large), $289.99

photos stacked on top of each other See More Photos

This durable and ultra-plush dog bed is ideal for dogs up to 60 pounds and has a pouch in the back to stash away toys or treats.

Advertisement

6. Blvd Couch Leather Dog Bed, starting at $255

photos stacked on top of each other See More Photos

If you like to switch up your home decor, try this dog sofa from Etsy. The covers are removable and interchangeable and come in a variety of colors and upholstery, including cotton, leather, and velvet upholstery. Plus, the inserts are water-resistant.

Advertisement

7. Tucker Murphy Pet Piper Pet Sofa, $229.99

photos stacked on top of each other See More Photos

If you're looking for retro-style pet furniture, look no further.

Advertisement

8. La-Z-Boy Furniture Sofa Dog Bed, $425.99

photos stacked on top of each other See More Photos

If anyone knows about comfort, it's La-Z Boy, and it turns out it makes dog sofas too.

Advertisement

9. Frisco Elevated Curved Dog & Cat Sofa Bed, $199.99

photos stacked on top of each other See More Photos

Humans aren't the only ones who can have chic green velvet sofas.

Advertisement

10. Snoozer Pet Products Luxury Overstuffed Cat & Dog Bed, starting at $221.99

photos stacked on top of each other See More Photos

Made from heavy-duty microsuede and filled with high-loft polyester, this dog sofa is the definition of lounge-worthy. It also has a machine-washable cover.

11. TOV Furniture Aviator Dog Sofa, $279

photos stacked on top of each other See More Photos

With a channel tufted backrest, light pink upholstery, and acrylic legs, this is a Wayfair sofa we'd want to get for ourselves.

12. Enchanted Home Pet Wentworth Sofa Dog Bed (Large), $349.99

photos stacked on top of each other See More Photos

Here's another find that we can imagine in our own living rooms. It has a classic chesterfield-style design with nailhead trim and faux leather upholstery that's as sleek as it is durable. And it's perfect for large dogs.

13. MSMASK Elevated Dogs Cats Sofa, $109.99

photos stacked on top of each other See More Photos

Is there anything better than a multifunctional piece of furniture? This dog sofa has a comfy cushion and two drawers underneath for extra storage.

14. Tucker Murphy Pet Stallworth Dog Sofa, $296.99

photos stacked on top of each other See More Photos

If boho or coastal grandmother is the look you're going for, you can't go wrong with this bamboo dog sofa.

15. 828 Pet Supplies Orthopedic Memory Foam Dog Sofa, $169.95

photos stacked on top of each other See More Photos

A unique frame and thick memory foam make this one of the most luxurious orthopedic dog beds we've ever seen.

16. Etta Avenue Bria Dog Sofa, $231.65

photos stacked on top of each other See More Photos

On top of a high-end design, this pet bed from Wayfair is wrapped in water-resistant fabric and padded with orthopedic foam.

17. Tucker Murphy Pet Baran Dog Sofa, $229.99

photos stacked on top of each other See More Photos

Tapered wood legs and a curved design make this pet bed a solid midcentury modern find.

18. Frisco Leatherette Sofa Pet Bed, starting at $147.28

photos stacked on top of each other See More Photos

Have a medium or large dog? Opt for this tufted design with a removable foam cushion for easy cleaning.

Chewy Disney Winnie the Pooh Honey Pot Covered Cat and Dog Bed
19 Pet Beds That Are Equally Ridiculous and Adorable
by Pauline Lacsamana
frisco indoor outdoor dog houses
16 Adorable Indoor and Outdoor Dog Houses Both You and Your Pet Will Love
by Siobhan Murphy
Fable Rest Set
The 36 Best Gifts That Will Make You Dog's Best Friend
by Pauline Lacsamana

Advertisement

Report an Issue

screenshot of the current page

Screenshot loading...
By creating an account you agree to the Hunker
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy