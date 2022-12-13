18 Surprisingly Stylish Dog Sofas That You and Your Pet Will Love

When dog beds come to mind, you probably don't think of sleek designs that even humans can envy. But with pet parents willing to go the extra mile to treat their pets like royalty, we're happy to say that there is a shocking amount of stylish dog sofa beds out there, and we're determined to find every single one. Whether you have a dog that likes the finer things in life or you want to find the perfect combination of comfort and high design, scroll through for 18 of the most stylish dog sofas you can buy.

Advertisement

Video of the Day

The Best Dog Sofas

Get a retro feel with this midcentury modern dog bed.

Advertisement

With curved edges and foam padding, this dog couch blends together style and comfort perfectly.

Advertisement

Make a major statement with this bold teal blue pet couch. Bonus: It has a removable cover for easy cleaning.

Advertisement

This two-piece pet couch has a removable cover that can be added to your own sofa and a bolster, both made from cozy faux sherpa upholstery.

Advertisement

This durable and ultra-plush dog bed is ideal for dogs up to 60 pounds and has a pouch in the back to stash away toys or treats.

Advertisement

If you like to switch up your home decor, try this dog sofa from Etsy. The covers are removable and interchangeable and come in a variety of colors and upholstery, including cotton, leather, and velvet upholstery. Plus, the inserts are water-resistant.

Advertisement

If you're looking for retro-style pet furniture, look no further.

Advertisement

If anyone knows about comfort, it's La-Z Boy, and it turns out it makes dog sofas too.

Advertisement

Humans aren't the only ones who can have chic green velvet sofas.

Advertisement

Made from heavy-duty microsuede and filled with high-loft polyester, this dog sofa is the definition of lounge-worthy. It also has a machine-washable cover.

With a channel tufted backrest, light pink upholstery, and acrylic legs, this is a Wayfair sofa we'd want to get for ourselves.

Here's another find that we can imagine in our own living rooms. It has a classic chesterfield-style design with nailhead trim and faux leather upholstery that's as sleek as it is durable. And it's perfect for large dogs.

Is there anything better than a multifunctional piece of furniture? This dog sofa has a comfy cushion and two drawers underneath for extra storage.

If boho or coastal grandmother is the look you're going for, you can't go wrong with this bamboo dog sofa.

A unique frame and thick memory foam make this one of the most luxurious orthopedic dog beds we've ever seen.

On top of a high-end design, this pet bed from Wayfair is wrapped in water-resistant fabric and padded with orthopedic foam.

Tapered wood legs and a curved design make this pet bed a solid midcentury modern find.

Have a medium or large dog? Opt for this tufted design with a removable foam cushion for easy cleaning.