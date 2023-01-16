The 9 Best Low-Profile Sofas

If there's one way to elevate your living room, it's buying a low-profile sofa. With low seats and backrests, they can not only make a small space look bigger but they also give any home a more modern touch. From cult-fave sectionals to modular designs, we rounded up the best low-profile sofas you can buy.

The Best Low-Profile Sofas

Lean into the retro look with the Lobos sofa from AllModern. It has a midcentury-modern-inspired design, with square arms, tapered legs, and an undeniably lounge-worthy silhouette.

This three-seater sofa might be the definition of cozy thanks to its oversized cushions and deep seats. And with premium and durable polyester fabric, it's stain-resistant and easy to clean.

Want a sofa that's stunning, comfortable, ‌and‌ easy to clean? The Remi sofa from West Elm checks all the boxes. It has a removable, machine-washable slipcover for easy cleaning and a layer of memory foam for extra-plush seating. And the best part? You can customize it with everything from bouclé to velvet upholstery.

If a simple design is what you're after, you can't go wrong with this Blu Dot sofa. Made with a sturdy, kiln-dried hardwood frame and high-resiliency foam cushions, it's as durable as it is cozy. Plus, it comes with down and feather-filled throw pillows.

Minimalists will swoon over this versatile chaise sofa from Castlery. With plush seat cushions and multiple configurations, it's a modular design that is perfect for living spaces both big and small.

Looking for a midcentury-modern-style sofa with a luxe, low-slung design? This pick from Anthropologie is exactly what you need. It has tufted seating; a sleek, boxy frame and removable legs; and brass-finish legs, making it an ultra-sleek statement piece.

With deep seats and a modular design, it's no wonder why this foam-filled modern sofa is a customer favorite. In addition to all the configurations you can choose from, it also comes draped in stain-resistant performance fabric. Want to learn more? Check out our Floyd sectional review.

Made with top-grain leather upholstery, this low-profile find from Apt2B is the perfect mix of comfort and sophistication. Packed with high-density foam cushions and wrapped in buttery natural leather, it's a piece that you'll look forward to lounging on for years to come.

Clean lines and a modern look aren't the only things we love about Maiden Home's Varick Sofa. Its low profile, oversize armrests, and cushions that you can sink right into make it sleek yet comfortable and casual.