6 Stylish Velvet Sofas That You Can Buy on Amazon

There's nothing quite as opulent as velvet when it comes to furniture upholstery. That's why a velvet sofa is a perfect way to add a luxe touch to your living room. But even though the material might exude luxury, it's actually completely possible to buy a velvet couch on a budget, too — especially if you shop at Amazon. Check out the best velvet sofas you can buy on Amazon below.

Best Overall

The first thing that catches your eye on this velvet sofa is its unique overlap between channel tufting and a herringbone pattern. But what really makes this couch stand out is its versatility. Not only does the back fold down into a futon, but the two armrests fold out as well.

Best Small Space

Apartment dwellers can still enjoy all the comforts of a sectional sofa with this compact velvet design. It comes with a floating ottoman that converts to a chaise. We also love its wide-set channel tufting, which adds a refined touch.

Best Midcentury Modern

Rivet is Amazon's in-house brand dedicated to midcentury-inspired furniture. Its Aiden couch hits the design mark with a low, boxy profile paired with tapered legs and cylindrical bolster pillows — a classic midcentury modern design. One thing we find interesting is that the green hue has more of an earthy quality rather than a jewel-tone tint, which might make it more versatile.

Best Chesterfield

You might associate chesterfields with leather, but they come in velvet, too! This one blends that traditional tufted look with strikingly modern gold legs that will certainly make a statement in your living room.

Best Sleeper Sofa

Instead of a pull-out couch, consider purchasing a stylish futon sofa like this one, where the back folds down to create a bed. We love its diagonal channel tufting, plus the fact that it comes in vibrant colors other than navy and emerald green.

Best Sectional

Go big or go home with this emerald green velvet sectional. The U-shape sofa set is completely modular, allowing you to customize the layout to your specific needs. Best of all, each seat doubles as storage space.