The Most Popular Sofas and Sectionals at Anthropologie

With one look at Anthropologie's home decor, it's no surprise that shoppers flock to the brand for stunning accent pieces that will steal the show in any living room. And its furniture is no different. While Anthropologie sofas and sectionals are bigger-ticket items, the brand caters to a range of styles — including midcentury modern, boho, minimalist, eclectic, and traditional — that anyone can enjoy.

On top of having quite a large inventory, there's also a hefty selection of made-to-order styles, so you can easily build the sofa of your dreams. But as much as we'd like to buy them all, we rounded up the most popular sofas and sectionals that Anthro fans can't get enough of.

The Best Sofas and Sectionals at Anthropologie

With down-filled cushions, perfectly sloped arms, and a deep seat design, this sectional is lounge-worthy at its finest. There are a few ready-to-ship options, but you can also create a made-to-order piece with customizable sizes, orientation, and fabric, including bouclé and linen.

Double-seat cushions filled with a feather blend make the Meriweather Sofa extra inviting. On top of being completely customizable, it's also available in extra durable performance fabrics.

Clean lines, a square frame, and button-tufted backrests make this sofa the ultimate midcentury modern find. And let's not forget all the gorgeous upholstery hues you can get it in.

Made with recycled cotton upholstery, the Woven Marija Kori Modular Armless Sofa is truly a one-of-a-kind piece. It also has a modular design, so you can create the perfect seating arrangement for your space.

The Willoughby Sofa seamlessly blends traditional and modern design with turned legs, clean lines, and a deep seat.

The Denver Sectional is not only a bestseller among Anthro customers but also a Hunker favorite. Extra cozy with a laid-back profile, the sectional was designed to accommodate guests even in small spaces.

Opt for a classic contemporary look with a chesterfield-style sofa, complete with button-tufted seating, nailhead trim, and rolled arms. According to reviews, it's also as comfortable as it is stylish.

Get in on the curved sofa trend with the Judarn Pied-A-Terre Sofa. On top of a sloped back, it's upholstered in extra soft and luxe fabric.