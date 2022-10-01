The Most Popular Sofas and Sectionals at Anthropologie

By Pauline Lacsamana October 1, 2022
With one look at Anthropologie's home decor, it's no surprise that shoppers flock to the brand for stunning accent pieces that will steal the show in any living room. And its furniture is no different. While Anthropologie sofas and sectionals are bigger-ticket items, the brand caters to a range of styles — including midcentury modern, boho, minimalist, eclectic, and traditional — that anyone can enjoy.

On top of having quite a large inventory, there's also a hefty selection of made-to-order styles, so you can easily build the sofa of your dreams. But as much as we'd like to buy them all, we rounded up the most popular sofas and sectionals that Anthro fans can't get enough of.

The Best Sofas and Sectionals at Anthropologie

1. Relaxed Saguaro Sectional, starting at $3,598

With down-filled cushions, perfectly sloped arms, and a deep seat design, this sectional is lounge-worthy at its finest. There are a few ready-to-ship options, but you can also create a made-to-order piece with customizable sizes, orientation, and fabric, including bouclé and linen.

2. Meriwether Sofa, starting at $2,498

Double-seat cushions filled with a feather blend make the Meriweather Sofa extra inviting. On top of being completely customizable, it's also available in extra durable performance fabrics.

3. Mina Two-Cushion Sofa, starting at $1,998

Clean lines, a square frame, and button-tufted backrests make this sofa the ultimate midcentury modern find. And let's not forget all the gorgeous upholstery hues you can get it in.

4. Woven Marija Kori Modular Armless Sofa, $1,298

Made with recycled cotton upholstery, the Woven Marija Kori Modular Armless Sofa is truly a one-of-a-kind piece. It also has a modular design, so you can create the perfect seating arrangement for your space.

5. Willoughby Two-Cushion Sofa, starting at $1,498

The Willoughby Sofa seamlessly blends traditional and modern design with turned legs, clean lines, and a deep seat.

6. Denver L-Shaped Sectional, starting at $2,998

The Denver Sectional is not only a bestseller among Anthro customers but also a Hunker favorite. Extra cozy with a laid-back profile, the sectional was designed to accommodate guests even in small spaces.

7. Lyre Chesterfield Two-Seat Sofa, starting at $2,198

Opt for a classic contemporary look with a chesterfield-style sofa, complete with button-tufted seating, nailhead trim, and rolled arms. According to reviews, it's also as comfortable as it is stylish.

8. Judarn Pied-A-Terre Sofa, starting at $2,398

Get in on the curved sofa trend with the Judarn Pied-A-Terre Sofa. On top of a sloped back, it's upholstered in extra soft and luxe fabric.

