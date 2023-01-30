8 West Elm Harmony Sofa Dupes That Are Just as Plush as the Original

By Stefanie Waldek January 30, 2023
Hunker may earn compensation through affiliate links in this story.
See More Photos

The West Elm Harmony Sofa has it all — it's plush, it's beautiful, and it's incredibly versatile with a range of sizes and upholstery options. But it's a fairly expensive sofa, starting at $1,599 and going up to $2,699 depending on your specifications. That's why we've put together a list of the best dupes you can buy right now across a range of budgets, ensuring that each captures a few of the sofa's main elements: pillow cushions, a boxy shape, and neutral tones among them.

Advertisement

‌(Note: If you can support the original maker, we are always in favor of that, but if you're not able to splurge right now, here are our favorite budget buys.)‌

Video of the Day

The Best West Elm Harmony Sofa Dupes

Original: West Elm Harmony Sofa, $1,599-$2,699

See More Photos

1. Christopher Knight Home Feichko Contemporary Pillow-Back Sofa, $799.99

See More Photos

The most affordable option on this list, this pillow-back sofa has a timeless look that feels crisp and clean. It comes in three colors — beige, charcoal, and navy — and with two throw pillows.

Advertisement

2. Urban Outfitters Chamberlin Sofa, $898

See More Photos

This dupe comes in an impressive eight colors and is upholstered in a stain-resistant LiveSmart fabric for extra durability. One subtle difference between this and the original is the legs — this sofa has arched metal legs.

Advertisement

3. Stone & Beam Hillman Midcentury Sofa, $943.80

See More Photos

With extra-plush cushions, this sofa beckons you to sink in. The back cushions and throws are removable (and reversible!) if you need to fix (or hide) any spills. There's also a matching loveseat and armchair to complete the set.

Advertisement

Advertisement

4. Joss & Main Neruda Slipcovered Sofa, $1,170

See More Photos

This sofa still has the plushness of the West Elm Harmony Sofa, but it takes a more traditional look with its slipcover and skirt. The slipcover is made of stain-resistant material, making it great for homes with kids or pets.

Advertisement

5. World Market Brynn Feather-Filled Sofa, $1,199.99

See More Photos

Another slipcovered option, this sofa is filled with airy down. Be sure to fluff up the cushions regularly to maintain their loft. The upholstery isn't stain-proof, so make sure you blot up any spills quickly. Or pick the navy option that will be more forgiving!

Advertisement

6. Article Burrard, $1,299

See More Photos

With pillowy cushions and a boxy silhouette, this sofa has a very similar vibe to the West Elm Harmony Sofa. But it's a three-seater rather than a two-seater, and it's ever so slightly more affordable. (Hey, every few hundred dollars counts, right?)

Advertisement

Advertisement

7. AllModern Libra Upholstered Sofa, $1,390

See More Photos

Perfectly boxy, this Scand-chic sofa has a retro feel thanks in part to the walnut-colored wood base and feet. You can't go wrong with any of the five neutral colorways, and the upholstery is both stain- and tear-resistant too.

Advertisement

8. Castlery Verona Sofa, $1,399

See More Photos

Ever so slightly rounded arms and brass legs add a midcentury flair to this sofa, which has removable cushion covers for easy maintenance. It comes in both a two-seater model and an L-shaped one, though the latter is significantly pricier.

Restoration Hardware cloud couch dupes
The Best Restoration Hardware Cloud Couch Dupes
by Sharon Brandwein
best sofas at west elm
The 10 Most Popular Sofas and Sectionals at West Elm
by Pauline Lacsamana
plush sofas
These Plush Sofas Are Perfect for Netflix Binge-Watching
by Pauline Lacsamana

Advertisement

Advertisement

Report an Issue

screenshot of the current page

Screenshot loading...
By creating an account you agree to the Hunker
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy