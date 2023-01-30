8 West Elm Harmony Sofa Dupes That Are Just as Plush as the Original

The West Elm Harmony Sofa has it all — it's plush, it's beautiful, and it's incredibly versatile with a range of sizes and upholstery options. But it's a fairly expensive sofa, starting at $1,599 and going up to $2,699 depending on your specifications. That's why we've put together a list of the best dupes you can buy right now across a range of budgets, ensuring that each captures a few of the sofa's main elements: pillow cushions, a boxy shape, and neutral tones among them.

‌‌(Note: If you can support the original maker, we are always in favor of that, but if you're not able to splurge right now, here are our favorite budget buys.)‌‌

The Best West Elm Harmony Sofa Dupes

The most affordable option on this list, this pillow-back sofa has a timeless look that feels crisp and clean. It comes in three colors — beige, charcoal, and navy — and with two throw pillows.

This dupe comes in an impressive eight colors and is upholstered in a stain-resistant LiveSmart fabric for extra durability. One subtle difference between this and the original is the legs — this sofa has arched metal legs.

With extra-plush cushions, this sofa beckons you to sink in. The back cushions and throws are removable (and reversible!) if you need to fix (or hide) any spills. There's also a matching loveseat and armchair to complete the set.

This sofa still has the plushness of the West Elm Harmony Sofa, but it takes a more traditional look with its slipcover and skirt. The slipcover is made of stain-resistant material, making it great for homes with kids or pets.

Another slipcovered option, this sofa is filled with airy down. Be sure to fluff up the cushions regularly to maintain their loft. The upholstery isn't stain-proof, so make sure you blot up any spills quickly. Or pick the navy option that will be more forgiving!

With pillowy cushions and a boxy silhouette, this sofa has a very similar vibe to the West Elm Harmony Sofa. But it's a three-seater rather than a two-seater, and it's ever so slightly more affordable. (Hey, every few hundred dollars counts, right?)

Perfectly boxy, this Scand-chic sofa has a retro feel thanks in part to the walnut-colored wood base and feet. You can't go wrong with any of the five neutral colorways, and the upholstery is both stain- and tear-resistant too.

Ever so slightly rounded arms and brass legs add a midcentury flair to this sofa, which has removable cushion covers for easy maintenance. It comes in both a two-seater model and an L-shaped one, though the latter is significantly pricier.

