The 10 Best Sofas to Buy at Urban Outfitters

Urban Outfitters is a tried and true destination for creating the eclectic home of your dreams. From '60s-inspired wall art to colorful and unique accent pieces, the retailer's selection of home furnishings is a long-time favorite of ours. And while we love the entire collection of boho-inspired decor, our favorite category has to be the sofas and sectionals. Each one is beautifully imagined and expertly crafted and rings up at a very fair price point for the quality and style. To give you a head start on your search, we rounded up our top 10 couches based on design, comfort, and value.

This silhouette comes in four shades of recycled leather: light brown, dark gray, black, and cranberry. And if you love the design but prefer a different fabric, you can score the Graham Sofa in nine shades of soft-sheen velvet too.

This vintage-feeling design will add a solid dose of charm to your space. Select from eight shades of velvet, including green, light blue, and this stunning golden hue.

The Isobel is one of Urban's most popular sofas. The ivory all-over upholstery exudes a sophisticated, formal-leaning vibe that will instantly elevate your living room.

Boasting a solid 4.8 out of 5 stars, this velvet sofa is a no-brainer if you've been swooning over curved couches.

Whether fully upright, halfway reclined, or completely flat, the Greta is just as comfortable as it is good-looking. And if you love hosting overnight guests but don't love the look of traditional pull-out sofas, this recycled leather sleeper is your answer.

A couch with strong wooden accents is an immediate yes in our book. The plank legs and track arms on this model give off a slightly more modern feel than other Urban sofas.

Small apartment cramping your style? This unique couch features two hidden wood doors under the cushions for blankets, games, books, pillows, or really anything you're looking to store.

Another best-seller for the brand, the Aria Sofa may be petite but it packs a big punch of style. Choose from white bouclé or rust-hued faux suede upholstery, both of which pair beautifully with the modernist '60s-inspired curves.

This two-piece sectional sofa is about to become the most complimented item in your home. We've said it before, and we'll say it again: You can never go wrong with bouclé.