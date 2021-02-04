12 Stylish Velvet Sofas Under $500

There is something about velvet that elevates a room's luxe factor. But, just because this fabric ​looks​ regal, doesn't mean you have to pay royal prices to recreate the look. Lean into this fun material by exploring velvet couches that make your heart sing a little louder. Whether you enjoy a statement color or prefer something more subdued, you won't believe that these sofas are under $500.

Bring a pop of pink into your space with this UO piece. With eight alternate colors, you can find the cushy-luxe feel that's best for your space.

With a modern silhouette, this sofa combines clean lines with fun velvet fabric. Put your favorite neutral throw on it to add even more coziness to your living room.

The dusty rose hue of this sofa is to die for — it's right between pink and orange and is perfect for brightening up a room.

A regal navy brings sophistication to any space that it enters. With soft matching cushions and a quilted backdrop, this sofa will instantly elevate your living room.

Gray is neutral enough to fit any color palette, while the velvet adds a bit of luxe into the minimalism. Trust us, it'll be that thing that pulls the whole room together.

Deep green goodness lets this couch stand out from the rest — it's the ideal shade of green for rooms with a lot of plants and metallic accents.

Get whisked off into the calmness of this blue velvet sofa. With clean lines and fluffy cushions, it's hard to believe it's less than $400.

The subtle gray hue makes this sofa the go-to for anyone who is just starting to play with velvet in their space. Add a pop of color to the room with some fun pillows or a patterned rug.

Or go all out with this gorg mustard piece. The funky yellow will act as a statement piece and, with the added pillow plush, everyone will be racing to dive onto your couch.

If Hollywood glam is your style, this is the couch for you. Through both the statement color and recognizable shape, this sofa screams old school sophistication.

A deep hue allows you to easily cultivate an aesthetic with this sofa. The quilted velvet adds additional character to your space and will complement all other jewel tones perfectly.

The whole point of velvet is to stand out. This stunning turquoise will give your light and airy rooms a bit of an edge. Let it stand on its own or put some warm colors in the room to play with contrast.