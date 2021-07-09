8 Designer-Approved Decor Accents From Etsy for $50 or Less

If you're a fan of offbeat artisanal decor that doesn't cost an arm and a leg, then look no further than Etsy. "I always try to pick a few unique items from Etsy when I am designing for my clients," says interior designer Jenelle Lovings. "It's really easy to get stuck doing the same thing over and over, and Etsy is a great way to prevent 'copy and paste' design."

Curious what Etsy living room decor items interior designers say will give you the most bang for your buck? From sleek Turkish cotton throws to leather-wrapped vases and more, here are eight decor accents for $50 or less that some of our favorite designers have in their Etsy carts.

For a trendy minimalist vase at a fraction of the cost, Lovings says to consider this 3D-printed style. "I've seen different versions of this vase from a few manufacturers, but it's always just in one color and sold out," she says. "Unlike its ceramic counterparts, this one is 3D-printed, which adds an unexpected texture, and it comes in several different colorways."

A cute match striker can double as an interesting decor object without sacrificing functionality. "This ceramic match striker is handmade, has a sweet little white glazed pattern, and is a great companion for a lovely candle on a coffee table or shelf," interior designer Michelle Lisac says.

A beautiful beaded garland can instantly elevate a fireplace mantel or stairway without breaking the bank. "Beaded garland works all-year-round and works with any decor, from transitional to contemporary to global," Lovings says. "It adds the right amount of texture and depth to any living room surface."

A handsome leather-clad vase can moonlight as a sophisticated candle holder on a humdrum side tablescape. "This leather-wrapped vase has a beautiful stitching detail that would look gorgeous filled with your favorite flowers or even just sitting on the shelf as is," says Lisac.

A simple striped throw composed of lightweight fabric can instantly upgrade a lounge chair or sofa for the warm weather season. "A throw is necessary in any living room, and I love the look of this Turkish cotton throw," Lovings says. "The modern farmhouse look is right on trend and the stripe is timeless. This would look perfect draped over the back of your sofa or stylishly spilling out of a woven basket."

When you want a luxe living room look on a budget, Lovings says linen coffee table books are a great way to fill visual gaps. "These simple linen books are just what you need to style a console or side table," she says. "Stack three to five on their own, or use as the foundation for a great lamp, vase, or decorative object."

For a quick living room revamp that won't wreak havoc on your bank account, Lisac recommends updating your current sofa pillows with a stylish pillow cover. "Pillow covers are a great way to experiment with colors and patterns in a living room, and they can easily be changed out when you need a little refresh," she explains.

A sculptural wood link chain can help set a sophisticated tone in any style of living room space. "To make an impact on your coffee table, drape these over a stack of coffee table books or wrap them around the base of a vase," Lovings says.