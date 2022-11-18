The 35 Best Gifts That Will Make You Dog's Best Friend

By Pauline Lacsamana November 18, 2022
Sure, you have a lot of people you need to shop for this holiday season — but let's be honest. The most important recipient on your list isn't a human at all. For many of us, our pets are our little partners in crime, and there's really never a bad time to go over the top when treating them to a present. From stylish beds to adorable plush toys, here are 35 of the best dog gifts to treat your furry companion.

The Best Gifts for Dogs

1. Boots & Barkley Dog and Cat Winter Fleece Vest, $16

Keep your dog bundled up during cold winter walks with an adorable checkered fleece jacket from Target. It also comes in a green and white checkered print.

2. Lesure Calming Flower Bed, starting at $28.99

Perfect for dogs and cats, this bed is not only adorable but also machine washable.

3. Haute Diggity Dog Lick Croix Barkling Water Plush Dog Toy, $15.95

Here's a refreshingly fun squeak toy your dog can sink their teeth into.

4. Fable Rest Set, starting at $490

Rather than a standard crate, opt for this high-design option that not only comes with a bed but also doubles as a side table.

5. Anthropologie Bistro Tile Pet Bowl, $20

Upgrade your pet's meals with a bistro tile and Parisian-inspired design. Bone appetite!

6. Petcube Bites 2 Wi-Fi Pet Camera With Treat Dispenser, $249

Keep a close eye on your dog while you're away and give them a treat with this high-tech pet camera and treat dispenser.

7. Squeakys of Dorset Personalised Squeaky Bone Toy, starting at $14.91

Minimalists will appreciate these sleek and personalized bone toys that will seamlessly blend into their decor.

8. Dog by Dr. Lisa Holiday Spa Set, $119

Treat your dog to a full spa experience with this set, which includes wipes, leave-in conditioner, cologne, and wash.

9. Tommy Bahama Small Dog Bone Storage Basket, $16.99

Round up all your dog's toys into a cute bone-shaped basket made from woven rattan.

10. Italic Mei Fold-Out Pet Bed, starting at $50

Consider this fold-out bed a dog version of a human sleeper sofa.

11. Acacia Wood 5-Panel Pet Gate, $69.99

Give your pet gate a major makeover with this panel acacia wood design from HomeGoods.

12. Pottery Barn Mason Stoneware Fire Hydrant Shaped Pet Treat Canisters, $69

Here's a treat jar that you'll actually want to leave out on display.

13. Wild One Toy Kit, $39

This modern dog toy set features three of Wild One's best-sellers.

14. GEN7PETS Mesh Top Pet Stroller, $99.99

Whether your dog is small or elderly, they can enjoy long walks in this under-$100 pet stroller.

15. Aesop Animal Wash, $40

Aesop's luxury products aren't just for humans; your dog can get in on the fun too.

16. Simplehuman Medium Pet Food Storage Container, $129.99

Keep your dog's food secure and fresh in this stainless steel and airtight food container.

17. MooonGem Lick Mat, $9.99

Soothe any holiday anxiety with a slow-feeding lick mat that can also be used while training and grooming.

18. TOMAHAUK Snuffle Mat, $16.99

Dogs can stay stimulated and entertained with a puzzle feeder.

19. West Elm Plaid Leash, $32

Made from recycled post-consumer plastic, this colorful leash will brighten up any walk.

20. Natural Dog Company Paw Soother Stick, $5.95

If harsh winters tend to rough up your dog's paws, this soothing balm is a must.

21. Greenies Seasonal Gingerbread Flavor Dental Dog Treats, $8.99

Clean your dog's teeth all while giving them a festive treat.

22. Pawple Automatic Dog & Cat Feeder, $89.99

Never miss mealtime again with an automatic feeder. You can even create your own personalized voice recording to alert your pups when it's time to eat.

23. MalsiPree Dog Water Bottle, $18.99

Whether you're traveling, hiking, or taking a long walk, this dog water bottle will come in handy.

24. Dash Mini Dog Treat Maker, $19.99

Take a shot at making homemade dog treats. It also comes with canine-approved recipes! Plus, a portion of the proceeds go to animal rescue North Shore Animal League America.

25. Casper Bolster Dog Bed, $139

Casper's durable dog bed will relieve pressure and support your dog's joints. Plus, the cover is removable and machine washable.

26. Haute Diggity Dog Pawlenciaga Bag Plush Dog Toy, $15.95

Your dog deserves to indulge in some of the finer things in life, this Pawlenciaga bag dog toy included.

27. Outward Hound Hide-A-Squirrel Squeaky Puzzle Plush Dog Toy, starting at $14.49

Amazon's best-selling dog squeak toy will have both you and your pet entertained for hours.

28. Found My Animal Dog Puffer Coat, $59

Your dog will stay warm in style with an eye-catching gold puffer coat, not to mention that a part of the proceeds from each coat supports animal welfare and rescue organizations.

29. Frisco Red Buffalo Plaid Dog & Cat Bow Tie, $6.99

Your pet will look extra dapper on Christmas Day with an adorable plaid bow tie.

30. Laelap Daisy Fleece Vest, $68

Lean into flower power vibes as the weather drops with this limited-edition fleece dog vest.

31. Uncommon Goods Layers of Love: Doggie Cake and Treats Class, $25-$45

Nothing says "I love you" more than learning how to make a cake and treats for your furry friend.

32. West Elm Leather Blvd Dog Bed, $395-$525

Made with memory foam and a liquid-resistant liner, your dog will be lounging in style with this stunning dog bed.

33. BARK Cup of Bark Roast Coffee Cup Dog Toy, $12.39

Need something to kick-start your dog's morning? This bark roast coffee cup will do the trick.

34. Frisco Moose Fair Isle Dog & Cat Sweater, starting at $14.99

Grab an ugly Christmas sweater for the whole family, including your dog.

35. Pet Acoustics Pet Tunes Calming Music Dog Speaker, $59.99

Play "clinically proven and veterinarian-approved" music to soothe pets during travel or thunderstorms or even around bedtime.

