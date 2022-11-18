The 35 Best Gifts That Will Make You Dog's Best Friend

Sure, you have a lot of people you need to shop for this holiday season — but let's be honest. The most important recipient on your list isn't a human at all. For many of us, our pets are our little partners in crime, and there's really never a bad time to go over the top when treating them to a present. From stylish beds to adorable plush toys, here are 35 of the best dog gifts to treat your furry companion.

The Best Gifts for Dogs

Keep your dog bundled up during cold winter walks with an adorable checkered fleece jacket from Target. It also comes in a green and white checkered print.

Perfect for dogs and cats, this bed is not only adorable but also machine washable.

Here's a refreshingly fun squeak toy your dog can sink their teeth into.

Rather than a standard crate, opt for this high-design option that not only comes with a bed but also doubles as a side table.

Upgrade your pet's meals with a bistro tile and Parisian-inspired design. Bone appetite!

Keep a close eye on your dog while you're away and give them a treat with this high-tech pet camera and treat dispenser.

Minimalists will appreciate these sleek and personalized bone toys that will seamlessly blend into their decor.

Treat your dog to a full spa experience with this set, which includes wipes, leave-in conditioner, cologne, and wash.

Round up all your dog's toys into a cute bone-shaped basket made from woven rattan.

Consider this fold-out bed a dog version of a human sleeper sofa.

Give your pet gate a major makeover with this panel acacia wood design from HomeGoods.

Here's a treat jar that you'll actually want to leave out on display.

This modern dog toy set features three of Wild One's best-sellers.

Whether your dog is small or elderly, they can enjoy long walks in this under-$100 pet stroller.

Aesop's luxury products aren't just for humans; your dog can get in on the fun too.

Keep your dog's food secure and fresh in this stainless steel and airtight food container.

Soothe any holiday anxiety with a slow-feeding lick mat that can also be used while training and grooming.

Dogs can stay stimulated and entertained with a puzzle feeder.

Made from recycled post-consumer plastic, this colorful leash will brighten up any walk.

If harsh winters tend to rough up your dog's paws, this soothing balm is a must.

Clean your dog's teeth all while giving them a festive treat.

Never miss mealtime again with an automatic feeder. You can even create your own personalized voice recording to alert your pups when it's time to eat.

Whether you're traveling, hiking, or taking a long walk, this dog water bottle will come in handy.

Take a shot at making homemade dog treats. It also comes with canine-approved recipes! Plus, a portion of the proceeds go to animal rescue North Shore Animal League America.

Casper's durable dog bed will relieve pressure and support your dog's joints. Plus, the cover is removable and machine washable.

Your dog deserves to indulge in some of the finer things in life, this Pawlenciaga bag dog toy included.

Amazon's best-selling dog squeak toy will have both you and your pet entertained for hours.

Your dog will stay warm in style with an eye-catching gold puffer coat, not to mention that a part of the proceeds from each coat supports animal welfare and rescue organizations.

Your pet will look extra dapper on Christmas Day with an adorable plaid bow tie.

Lean into flower power vibes as the weather drops with this limited-edition fleece dog vest.

Nothing says "I love you" more than learning how to make a cake and treats for your furry friend.

Made with memory foam and a liquid-resistant liner, your dog will be lounging in style with this stunning dog bed.

Need something to kick-start your dog's morning? This bark roast coffee cup will do the trick.

Grab an ugly Christmas sweater for the whole family, including your dog.

Play "clinically proven and veterinarian-approved" music to soothe pets during travel or thunderstorms or even around bedtime.