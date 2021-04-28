This Urban Outfitters Chair Is My Dream WFO Setup

Since I became pregnant almost six months ago, my body's immediate reaction was like, "Chairs bad. Bed goooood." So I now spend my 9-to-5 with my laptop in bed.

Now that it's warming up, though, I'm eager to take my work outside and would totally go all in on the WFO (work from outdoors) trend ... were it not for the abundance of truly uncomfortable-looking patio options out there.