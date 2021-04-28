This Urban Outfitters Chair Is My Dream WFO Setup

Since I became pregnant almost six months ago, my body's immediate reaction was like, "Chairs bad. Bed goooood." So I now spend my 9-to-5 with my laptop in bed.
Now that it's warming up, though, I'm eager to take my work outside and would totally go all in on the WFO (work from outdoors) trend ... were it not for the abundance of truly uncomfortable-looking patio options out there.
Today, while browsing Urban Outfitters, I stumbled upon the dream: This puffy-looking chaise that's suited for outdoor use. Between the cabana stripes and cute buckle details, it's the type of piece that would make any WFO area look immediately like a poolside lounge. Mostly, it's the overall cozy factor that's truly making me desire this seating option — the overstuffed body, wide seat, and arm rests are exactly what my body is craving.
Buy now: Urban Outfitters Riviera Outdoor Chaise Lounge, $799
Leonora Epstein is Hunker's Senior Director of Content. She has previously served as Executive Editor at HelloGiggles and as BuzzFeed's Deputy Editorial Director. She is the co-author of "X vs. Y: A Culture War, a Love Story" (Abrams, 2014). Feel free to reach out at leonora@hunker.com.