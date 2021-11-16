This Midcentury Modern-Inspired Chair Embraces Form and Function

Seating at home is even more important now that many of us have been working remotely. But that doesn't mean you have to sacrifice style for comfort.

DTC brand Article focuses on making both functional and chic pieces. I got to test out the Lento lounge chair recently, a leather and wood chair designed to work in a variety of spaces. The piece fits into Article's no-fuss, timeless aesthetic.

​​(While Hunker did receive The Lento chair in exchange for an honest review, all of the following thoughts and opinions expressed below are my own and are not influenced by Article, in any way.)​

Specs

The chair measures 27 inches high and 25 inches wide, giving it a low profile. Its design takes inspiration from midcentury modern style, which is obvious in its simplicity and also its clean lines. It's made of leather and solid wood, with a foam-padded seat. No assembly is required. You can choose either a black or tan hue for the leather.

For delivery, customers can choose contactless or in-room options (the former at $49 and the latter for $99).

Pros

My immediate reaction was how sophisticated the chair looked and felt. It really has a sturdy construction. The cushion at the back is lightweight yet adds extra comfort. Plus, you can easily remove it to clean it.

The chair, on the whole, is pretty lightweight and was easy for me to carry — so it wouldn't be hard to move it from one room to another. Its clean lines and overall silhouette definitely made it stand out. I could imagine it in a range of styles, whether you went for the full midcentury modern look, or incorporated it into an eclectic-style room.

Cons

While the low profile of the chair makes it look quite sleek, I could see this being a challenge for some folks who might prefer a chair that's easier to get up from. It's also maybe not the best for long seating periods. The back of the chair felt slightly uncomfortable sometimes against my arms (though I am petite, at less than five feet tall, so this area might hit other customers in a different spot).

Verdict

If you're in search of an investment piece, the Lento chair is a good place to start. It's definitely not your run-of-the-mill furniture item. That's obvious both when you see it in photographs and when you try it IRL.

If this is an aesthetic you see yourself liking for a while, it's a great option. But if you might change your mind later (or if you don't quite know what kind of seating you want in your space, for example), then it could be best to get something at a lower price point.

It's definitely a piece that feels like a purposeful purchase.