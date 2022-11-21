Alex Proba's New Pet Line Has Dog Beds That Are Really Freakin' Cute

Pet furniture is no longer just functional — now, it can also be fashionable. That would explain why we've been seeing a lot of high-design pieces, like modern cat furniture, on the market. To add her own spin to that scene, designer Alex Proba, founder of Proba Home and Studio Proba, just came out with her very own pet line called Proba Paws.

According to Design Milk, Proba Paws was created by Proba in collaboration with her dog Sam and other talented creatives like Sophie Lou Jacobsen, Marrow Fine, and Blink. What resulted is a collection of design-forward, eco-friendly beds, blankets, toys, rugs, and bandanas showcasing Proba's signature use of vibrant colors and playful shapes. Plus, the mostly handmade pieces are also for humans to enjoy!

The best part about the launch of Proba Paws is that 2% of all proceeds will be donated to Three Little Pittie Rescue, which is where Proba met Sam.

You can shop the entire collection here and see our favorites below.

