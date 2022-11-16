25 Meow-iday Gifts for the Feline in Your Life

Our cats are our children, so they certainly deserve a little something-something under the tree. And let's face it: Even though they've been a little (or a lot) naughty, we can cut them some slack. From purr-ty home accessories to paw-some toys, your kitten will be the most fur-tunate pet around. Pardon our claw-ful puns.

An aesthetically pleasing take on a classic kitten favorite.

Just picture your little angel sleeping tight on their mini hammock. Fair warning: Your heart may explode.

Spoil your cat rotten with this monthly subscription box filled with toys, treats, and handmade gifts.

Invite a little whimsy into your living room with these gorgeous hand-felted cat caves.

Or keep it simple with this sleek and neutral kitten cocoon.

The Litter-Robot is a gift for you just as much as it's a gift for your pet. It may be pricey, but we can confirm it is life-changing.

Furry friends deserve stockings, too.

These handmade felt balls are probably the most stylish cat toy of all time.

The cutest way for kitty to sharpen their paws.

Cats love drinking from moving water. This fountain will keep them hydrated, healthy, and happy.

Get the whole house into the holiday spirit with this assortment of catnip toys, crinkle and sisal balls, jingle balls, and rattling mice.

This tent is giving major cottagecore vibes.

Keep things fresh and exciting with this assortment of feather toys you can swap in and out.

This treat jar filled with your furry child's favorite snacks is the ideal holiday gift.

"Oh hiiiiii!"

16. Mau Lifestyle Modern Cat Tree Tower, $289

Modern cat furniture is having a major moment.

A bench, hideout, and scratcher all in one.

Mackenzie-Childs can put a tasteful spin on literally anything.

This classic toy pack leaves nothing to be desired.

Humans aren't the only ones who like workout equipment for the holidays.

Portable, versatile, and machine washable.

How stinking cute is this? Select between felt, plush, and genuine sheepskin lining, or opt for a simple pinewood base.

Give your kitty the gift of adventure.

This high-design cat bed is a Hunker pet favorite.

For your sporty fur baby.