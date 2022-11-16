25 Meow-iday Gifts for the Feline in Your Life

By Erin Lassner November 16, 2022
Hunker may earn compensation through affiliate links in this story.
See More Photos

Our cats are our children, so they certainly deserve a little something-something under the tree. And let's face it: Even though they've been a little (or a lot) naughty, we can cut them some slack. From purr-ty home accessories to paw-some toys, your kitten will be the most fur-tunate pet around. Pardon our claw-ful puns.

Advertisement

Video of the Day

1. Smyidel Wooden Turntable Toy, $26.99

See More Photos

An aesthetically pleasing take on a classic kitten favorite.

Advertisement

2. Tuft + Paw Cloud Nine Window Hammock, $79

See More Photos

Just picture your little angel sleeping tight on their mini hammock. Fair warning: Your heart may explode.

Advertisement

3. Meowbox Subscription Box for Cats, $23.95/box

See More Photos

Spoil your cat rotten with this monthly subscription box filled with toys, treats, and handmade gifts.

Advertisement

4. Felt and Pet Premium Cat Cave, starting at $52

See More Photos

Invite a little whimsy into your living room with these gorgeous hand-felted cat caves.

Advertisement

5. Vaiva Nat Cat Bed Cave Cocoon, starting at $63.30

See More Photos

Or keep it simple with this sleek and neutral kitten cocoon.

Advertisement

6. Litter-Robot 4, $699

See More Photos

The Litter-Robot is a gift for you just as much as it's a gift for your pet. It may be pricey, but we can confirm it is life-changing.

Advertisement

7. Pottery Barn Cozy Teddy Faux Fur Cat Stocking, $24.50

See More Photos

Furry friends deserve stockings, too.

Advertisement

8. Three Drops of Life Wool Ball Cat Toys (set of 8), $14.95

See More Photos

These handmade felt balls are probably the most stylish cat toy of all time.

Advertisement

9. Lesure Cactus Cat Scratching Post, $34.99-$54.99

See More Photos

The cutest way for kitty to sharpen their paws.

Advertisement

10. Happy & Polly Mushroom House Water Fountain, $79.99-$89.99

See More Photos

Cats love drinking from moving water. This fountain will keep them hydrated, healthy, and happy.

11. Petstages Holiday Calendar Cat Toys, $11.98

See More Photos

Get the whole house into the holiday spirit with this assortment of catnip toys, crinkle and sisal balls, jingle balls, and rattling mice.

12. Happy & Polly Star World Cat Tent, $129.99

See More Photos

This tent is giving major cottagecore vibes.

13. M JJYPet Cat Feather Toys Assortment, $11.99

See More Photos

Keep things fresh and exciting with this assortment of feather toys you can swap in and out.

14. Nambé Cat Treat Jar, $40

See More Photos

This treat jar filled with your furry child's favorite snacks is the ideal holiday gift.

15. Henkelion Cat Backpack Carrier Bubble Bag, $39.99

See More Photos

"Oh hiiiiii!"

16. Mau Lifestyle Modern Cat Tree Tower, $289

See More Photos

Modern cat furniture is having a major moment.

17. Park & Bench Catalan Cat Scratcher, $49.99

See More Photos

A bench, hideout, and scratcher all in one.

18. Mackenzie-Childs Courtly Check Enamel Cat Dish, $48

See More Photos

Mackenzie-Childs can put a tasteful spin on literally anything.

19. Ailuki 31-Piece Cat Toy Assortment, $14.99

See More Photos

This classic toy pack leaves nothing to be desired.

20. PawHut Cat Exercise Wheel, $379.96

See More Photos

Humans aren't the only ones who like workout equipment for the holidays.

21. Lesure Cat Tent, $39.99

See More Photos

Portable, versatile, and machine washable.

22. Design House Boutique Cat Window Perch, starting at $99

See More Photos

How stinking cute is this? Select between felt, plush, and genuine sheepskin lining, or opt for a simple pinewood base.

23. Rabbitgoo Cat Harness and Leash, $18.98

See More Photos

Give your kitty the gift of adventure.

24. Tuft + Paw Kip Cat Cushion, starting at $79

See More Photos

This high-design cat bed is a Hunker pet favorite.

25. Ware of the Dog Catnip Infused Wool Sports Balls, $21

See More Photos

For your sporty fur baby.

camping stove
31 Brilliant Gifts for the Dad Who Swears He Doesn’t Want Anything
by Erin Lassner
BALMUDA The Toaster
27 Viral TikTok Finds That Make Amazing Holiday Gifts
by Pauline Lacsamana
best host gifts
37 Gift Ideas for the Person Who Loves to Host
by Pauline Lacsamana

Advertisement

By creating an account you agree to the Hunker
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy