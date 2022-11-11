27 Viral TikTok Finds That Make Amazing Holiday Gifts

We all know the power of TikTok by now. It only takes one viral TikTok to make a product sell out, and at this point, it can be hard to keep up. We've been tracking the top trends, and it turns out a lot of them happen to make great gifts. For people who love a good cleaning hack to home enthusiasts who want the latest and greatest (and trendiest) decor finds, here are the best gifts made famous by TikTok.

The Best TikTok Gifts

Between charging your phone, playing music, and being a bedside lamp, what can't this giftworthy gadget do?

We love an aesthetic shoe rack, especially when it's multifunctional and can be used as an end table or nightstand too.

Cook like Emily Mariko with a steam toaster oven.

For the friend who loves a TikTok DIY, this renter-friendly sconce hack would make a solid gift.

Get extra cozy while you work from home with a plush desk chair.

Up your travel game with a handy backpack (that also happens to be a solid Béis dupe).

Enjoy candles minus the flame with a stylish candle warmer.

When standard tote bags aren't cutting it, try one from L.L. Bean embroidered with phrases by Gracie Wiener of @ironicboatandtote.

Swap out boring storage cubes for a more high-design option.

This Dyson Air Wrap dupe is made by another beloved vacuum brand and is half the price of the original. And if you want an even more budget-friendly dupe, try this Revlon brush.

A lightweight duffel perfect for weekend trips or even the gym.

Capture memories the old-fashioned way with a vintage-inspired point-and-shoot camera.

Anyone who loves to clean will love this viral wall-cleaning mop.

This cheat sheet will help any aspiring chef learn their way around an air fryer.

The only thing better than cloudlike slippers are slippers that are under $25.

Showers will be way more luxurious with this shower head complete with a water filtration system and three shower modes.

Get your 10,000 steps a day in with an underdesk treadmill.

Make your WFH desk cozier with a mouse pad that looks like a mini vintage rug.

With butter boards and guacamole boards trending on TikTok, a cheese board of any kind will be a major win during the holidays.

If you've noticed a theme among the coolest room and bar cart setups on TikTok, it might be a neon sign. At Yellowpop, you can choose from a selection of designs or customize your own.

There's a reason "#littlegreenmachine" has millions of views on TikTok. The deep clean of this carpet and upholstery cleaner is mesmerizing.

Anyone with a small kitchen will love this kitchen tool that is designed to go over a stove or sink to create more counter space.

Keep desks in tip-top shape with this mini vacuum cleaner.

Toasters can be trendy too, and TikTok is proof of it. This high-tech toaster has a touchscreen and over 60 smart settings to get the perfect toast every time.

We've seen enough grimy bathrooms and kitchens transform with The Pink Stuff before and after videos that we can confirm anyone on "CleanTok" would love this as a gift.

Consider standard lemon juicers a thing of the past thanks to this adorable alternative.