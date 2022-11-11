27 Viral TikTok Finds That Make Amazing Holiday Gifts

By Pauline Lacsamana November 11, 2022
We all know the power of TikTok by now. It only takes one viral TikTok to make a product sell out, and at this point, it can be hard to keep up. We've been tracking the top trends, and it turns out a lot of them happen to make great gifts. For people who love a good cleaning hack to home enthusiasts who want the latest and greatest (and trendiest) decor finds, here are the best gifts made famous by TikTok.

The Best TikTok Gifts

1. EZVALO LED Night Light, Speaker, and Wireless Charger, $49.99

Between charging your phone, playing music, and being a bedside lamp, what can't this giftworthy gadget do?

2. Open Spaces Entryway Rack, $184

We love an aesthetic shoe rack, especially when it's multifunctional and can be used as an end table or nightstand too.

3. BALMUDA The Toaster, $299

Cook like Emily Mariko with a steam toaster oven.

4. FR.Tooc Motion Sensor Night Light, $22.99

For the friend who loves a TikTok DIY, this renter-friendly sconce hack would make a solid gift.

5. EMIAH Armless Office Desk Chair, $214.99

Get extra cozy while you work from home with a plush desk chair.

6. Coowoz Travel Backpack, $39.99-$55.99

Up your travel game with a handy backpack (that also happens to be a solid Béis dupe).

7. Luzdiosa Candle Warmer Lamp, $49.99

Enjoy candles minus the flame with a stylish candle warmer.

8. L.L. Bean Embroidered Boat and Tote, $62.95

When standard tote bags aren't cutting it, try one from L.L. Bean embroidered with phrases by Gracie Wiener of @ironicboatandtote.

9. Montana Furniture Panton Wire Single Storage Cube, $190

Swap out boring storage cubes for a more high-design option.

10. Shark FlexStyle, starting at $249.99

This Dyson Air Wrap dupe is made by another beloved vacuum brand and is half the price of the original. And if you want an even more budget-friendly dupe, try this Revlon brush.

11. Calpak Luka Duffel, $120

A lightweight duffel perfect for weekend trips or even the gym.

12. heyday 35MM Camera With Built-in Flash, $34.99

Capture memories the old-fashioned way with a vintage-inspired point-and-shoot camera.

13. CHOMP! Extendable Wall Washer, $39.97

Anyone who loves to clean will love this viral wall-cleaning mop.

14. Lotteli Kitchen Air Fryer Magnetic Cheat Sheet Set, $9.99

This cheat sheet will help any aspiring chef learn their way around an air fryer.

15. Rosyclo Cloud Slippers, $19.99-$23.98

The only thing better than cloudlike slippers are slippers that are under $25.

16. Nosame Shower Head With Hose, $17.49

Showers will be way more luxurious with this shower head complete with a water filtration system and three shower modes.

17. UREVO 2-in-1 Under Desk Treadmill, $469.99

Get your 10,000 steps a day in with an underdesk treadmill.

18. Kotoyas Rug Mouse Pad (2-pack), $14.99

Make your WFH desk cozier with a mouse pad that looks like a mini vintage rug.

19. SMIRLY Bamboo Cheese Board and Knife Set, $55.99

With butter boards and guacamole boards trending on TikTok, a cheese board of any kind will be a major win during the holidays.

20. Yellowpop x Jonathan Adler Golden Neon Sign, $1,390

If you've noticed a theme among the coolest room and bar cart setups on TikTok, it might be a neon sign. At Yellowpop, you can choose from a selection of designs or customize your own.

21. Bissell Little Green Multi-Purpose Portable Carpet and Upholstery Cleaner, $123.59

There's a reason "#littlegreenmachine" has millions of views on TikTok. The deep clean of this carpet and upholstery cleaner is mesmerizing.

22. PhoneSoap 3 UV Cell Phone Sanitizer & Dual Universal Cell Phone Charger Box, $63.95

23. Camco Bamboo Cutting Board Stove Cover, $122.49

Anyone with a small kitchen will love this kitchen tool that is designed to go over a stove or sink to create more counter space.

24. ODISTAR Desktop Vacuum Cleaner, $16.98

Keep desks in tip-top shape with this mini vacuum cleaner.

25. Revolution InstaGLO Touchscreen Toaster, $450

Toasters can be trendy too, and TikTok is proof of it. This high-tech toaster has a touchscreen and over 60 smart settings to get the perfect toast every time.

26. Stardrops The Pink Stuff Miracle All Purpose Cleaning Paste, $5.97

We've seen enough grimy bathrooms and kitchens transform with The Pink Stuff before and after videos that we can confirm anyone on "CleanTok" would love this as a gift.

27. MQQ Lemon Juicer, $9.99

Consider standard lemon juicers a thing of the past thanks to this adorable alternative.

