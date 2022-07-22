The 30 Best Nordstrom Gifts You Can Buy Year-Round

By Pauline Lacsamana July 22, 2022
Between the top-tier cookware brands and endless luxury home goods, you can depend on Nordstrom to be your one-stop shop for gifts all year round. And with the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale in full swing, there's never been a better time to find the perfect gift, whether it's for an upcoming birthday or you're getting a jumpstart on the holidays. To help you narrow down your search, we've rounded up the best gifts at Nordstrom below.

Best Gifts Under $25

1. Dash Mini Waffle Maker, $12.99

This TikTok viral waffle maker is perfect for anyone who wants to take breakfast up a notch.

2. Voluspa Small Jar Candle, $20

Not only does this best-selling Voluspa candle smell amazing, but it looks beautiful, too, with a floral glass vessel design.

3. Semikolon Leporello Cutting Edge Photo Album, $18

Take a trip down memory lane with a high-quality, color block photo album.

4. Galison x Liberty Aurora 2-in-1 Game Set, $24.99

Enjoy a game of backgammon or Ludo with a floral pattern set that comes in a portable box.

5. W&P Design Peak Sphere Ice Tray 2.0, $17

Craft the coolest cocktails yet with ice cubes made with this sphere ice tray.

Best Gifts Under $50

1. Parachute Classic Turkish Cotton Slipper, $39

Made from extra soft cotton, these slippers from Parachute will make you feel like you're staying at a luxe hotel.

2. Hydro Flask 32-Ounce Wide Mouth Cap Bottle, $44.95

Stay hydrated with this cult-fave water bottle that keeps drinks hot for up to six hours and cold for up to 24 hours.

3. Lexon Mino T Bluetooth Speaker, $49.90

Whether you're hanging out at home or on the go, this water-resistant speaker makes a great gift for music lovers.

4. Jiggy Swim Club 450-Piece Puzzle, $40

Who doesn't love a good puzzle? This pick from Jiggy includes a summer-ready design, along with a glass jar to hold the pieces and a glue kit to preserve your puzzle as art.

5. Block Glass Watering Can, $50

If you're looking for the perfect gift for the design-forward gardener in your life, add this color block watering can to the top of your shopping list.

Best Gifts Under $100

1. Aesop Resurrection Aromatique Hand Balm, $99

Here's another cult fave gift that Hunker editors recommend, too. Not only does the balm have a refreshing, citrus scent, but it's also moisturizing and easy on the hands.

2. Estelle Colored Glass Stem Wine Glasses (set of 2), $85

Make wine nights even better with colorful glassware, like this set from Estelle Colored Glass.

3. Zwilling Sorrento 8-Piece Double Wall Latte Glasses, Straws, and Brush Set, $69.99

Homemade lattes have never tasted better than with this Zwilling set that keeps your drinks cool and condensation-free.

4. Meri Meri Linen Napkins (set of 4), $65

For the host with the most, these pastel linen napkins will upgrade any dinner party.

5. Picnic At Ascot Convertible 6-Piece Charcuterie Set, $72

Whether you're making a charcuterie board for a movie night or a special occasion, this compact set comes with everything you need to take it to the next level.

Best Gifts Under $200

1. Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Throw Blanket, $147

Nothing's better than an extra cozy gift, like this plush Barefoot Dreams throw blanket.

2. Diptyque 4-Piece Candle Gift Set, $110

Candle lovers will swoon over this four-piece luxury candle set that's gift-ready in stylish packaging.

3. Béis Weekend Travel Bag, $98

Need a gift for frequent travelers? This spacious weekender bag makes prepping for travel an absolute breeze with plenty of compartments for maximum organization.

4. Smeg ‘50s Retro Style Mini Electric Kettle, $149.95

This retro-inspired mini electric kettle is bound to turn heads with its compact size and dreamy colorways.

5. Open Spaces Entryway Rack, $174

For anyone who loves to declutter with stylish storage, this entryway rack from Open Spaces makes the perfect gift.

Best Gifts Under $300

1. Boll & Branch Classic Hemmed 300 Thread Count Organic Cotton Sheet Set, $238-$298

Soft, airy, and made from organic cotton, these sheets will make anyone excited to wind down and relax in bed after a long day.

2. Coyuchi Temescal 6-Piece Organic Cotton Bath Towel, Hand Towel, and Washcloth Set, $238

Make any bathroom feel more luxurious with this organic cotton towel set from Coyuchi.

3. Sophie Lou Jacobsen Wave Pitcher, $215

This stunning and versatile pitcher can be used for everything from a vase for fresh florals to mimosas during brunch.

4. Zwilling Four Star 3-Piece Starter Knife Set, $219.99

Ergonomic and highly rated, this knife set is just what the home chef in your life needs.

5. All-Clad 4-Quart Slow Cooker With Aluminum Insert, $300

Make meals with ease with this versatile slow cooker from All-Clad.

Best Splurge Gifts

1. Vitamix 7500 Blender Bundle, $790

This Vitamix bundle is the perfect kitchen essential to gift for everything from housewarmings to weddings.

2. Caraway Non-Toxic Ceramic Non-Stick 7-Piece Cookware Set, $395

This colorful cookware set from Caraway is another Nordstrom favorite with a non-toxic coating and lid storage that you can hang on your cabinet door for added convenience.

3. Kuvings Whole Slow Juicer, $449.95

Get your daily fruit and veggies intake with this easy-to-use slow juicer.

4. Moccamaster KBGV Select Coffee Brewer, $349

Coffee lovers will appreciate their morning brew even more with this stylish coffee maker.

5. Le Creuset 5-Piece Signature Enameled Cast Iron Cookware Set, $550

Foodies will absolutely adore the high-quality cookware that Le Creuset has to offer in this five-piece set that includes a skillet, saucepan with lid, and Dutch oven with lid.

