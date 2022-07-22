The 30 Best Nordstrom Gifts You Can Buy Year-Round

Between the top-tier cookware brands and endless luxury home goods, you can depend on Nordstrom to be your one-stop shop for gifts all year round. And with the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale in full swing, there's never been a better time to find the perfect gift, whether it's for an upcoming birthday or you're getting a jumpstart on the holidays. To help you narrow down your search, we've rounded up the best gifts at Nordstrom below.

Best Gifts Under $25

This TikTok viral waffle maker is perfect for anyone who wants to take breakfast up a notch.

Not only does this best-selling Voluspa candle smell amazing, but it looks beautiful, too, with a floral glass vessel design.

Take a trip down memory lane with a high-quality, color block photo album.

Enjoy a game of backgammon or Ludo with a floral pattern set that comes in a portable box.

Craft the coolest cocktails yet with ice cubes made with this sphere ice tray.

Best Gifts Under $50

Made from extra soft cotton, these slippers from Parachute will make you feel like you're staying at a luxe hotel.

Stay hydrated with this cult-fave water bottle that keeps drinks hot for up to six hours and cold for up to 24 hours.

Whether you're hanging out at home or on the go, this water-resistant speaker makes a great gift for music lovers.

Who doesn't love a good puzzle? This pick from Jiggy includes a summer-ready design, along with a glass jar to hold the pieces and a glue kit to preserve your puzzle as art.

If you're looking for the perfect gift for the design-forward gardener in your life, add this color block watering can to the top of your shopping list.

Best Gifts Under $100

Here's another cult fave gift that Hunker editors recommend, too. Not only does the balm have a refreshing, citrus scent, but it's also moisturizing and easy on the hands.

Make wine nights even better with colorful glassware, like this set from Estelle Colored Glass.

Homemade lattes have never tasted better than with this Zwilling set that keeps your drinks cool and condensation-free.

For the host with the most, these pastel linen napkins will upgrade any dinner party.

Whether you're making a charcuterie board for a movie night or a special occasion, this compact set comes with everything you need to take it to the next level.

Best Gifts Under $200

Nothing's better than an extra cozy gift, like this plush Barefoot Dreams throw blanket.

Candle lovers will swoon over this four-piece luxury candle set that's gift-ready in stylish packaging.

Need a gift for frequent travelers? This spacious weekender bag makes prepping for travel an absolute breeze with plenty of compartments for maximum organization.

This retro-inspired mini electric kettle is bound to turn heads with its compact size and dreamy colorways.

For anyone who loves to declutter with stylish storage, this entryway rack from Open Spaces makes the perfect gift.

Best Gifts Under $300

Soft, airy, and made from organic cotton, these sheets will make anyone excited to wind down and relax in bed after a long day.

Make any bathroom feel more luxurious with this organic cotton towel set from Coyuchi.

This stunning and versatile pitcher can be used for everything from a vase for fresh florals to mimosas during brunch.

Ergonomic and highly rated, this knife set is just what the home chef in your life needs.

Make meals with ease with this versatile slow cooker from All-Clad.

Best Splurge Gifts

This Vitamix bundle is the perfect kitchen essential to gift for everything from housewarmings to weddings.

This colorful cookware set from Caraway is another Nordstrom favorite with a non-toxic coating and lid storage that you can hang on your cabinet door for added convenience.

Get your daily fruit and veggies intake with this easy-to-use slow juicer.

Coffee lovers will appreciate their morning brew even more with this stylish coffee maker.

Foodies will absolutely adore the high-quality cookware that Le Creuset has to offer in this five-piece set that includes a skillet, saucepan with lid, and Dutch oven with lid.