From Candles to Incense, Here Are the 34 Best Gift Ideas for Scent Lovers

Anyone who loves candles can attest to the power of fragrance. It can transport you back to specific memories and fill your space with calming scents, which is why candles, diffusers, and the like are perfect gifts for the holidays. Whether you're shopping for candles from small businesses or looking for a Christmas tree-ready gift set, we've got you covered. From limited-edition holiday candles to multipurpose burning papers, here are 34 of the best gift ideas for scent lovers.

Candles

This comforting scent features notes of sandalwood, vanilla, and amber, perfect for anyone who wants to cozy up this holiday season.

For your best bud, these woody and earthy scents are 420-friendly.

For a friend who loves luxury scents, this limited edition Diptyque set features three takes on winter scents in jars speckled with real gold.

Rifle Paper Co.'s limited-edition soy holiday candle has amazing notes of cranberry, balsam fir, and cedarwood that will make you feel like you're sitting by a cozy fire. It comes pre-packaged in a festive box, so all it's missing is a bow to be gift-giving ready.

This vegan-friendly candle set is made with natural soy wax, cotton wicks, and essential oils. And with these chic acacia wood lids, the glasses can be reused as storage containers.

Brooke & Lou's signature candle got a makeover with a green suede handle and winter-inspired scent with inviting notes of white cedar, juniper, and fig.

Gift this soy wax candle with notes of sandalwood, orange blossom, ginger, amber, and saffron to the candle lover who wants to reminisce over the sweet scents of summer.

This hand-poured, natural soy wax candle comes in a gorgeous concrete vessel with a copper lid and has biodegradable Kraft packaging. Paired with its woodsy and floral blend, it makes the perfect gift for anyone who likes an industrial yet boho vibe.

For plant and candle lovers, this terrarium option created by Zoe Tang is a gift worth giving.

This zero-waste candle is totally plantable. After the candle is burned, your giftee can plant the seed paper with the watered soil pod it comes with and watch as the herbs grow.

Score this limited edition candle set featuring seasonal scents like Spiced Pumpkin, Spruce, and Vanilla and Ghost Pepper.

Tap into the earthy scents of nature with scents inspired by National Parks. Each one is vegan and cruelty-free, made in small batches in Seattle.

For a true ​Emily in Paris​ moment, try this hyacinth-scented candle crafted in France for true Francophiles.

Not only does this coconut wax candle offer a blend of sea salt, melon, and chamomile, but it also has an AR code that connects you to a spoken word poem.

Aldi is coming out with a whole candle collection dedicated to fan-favorite foods. But here's the catch: The only way you can get your hands on these candles is by joining the new Aldi Insiders Facebook group and entering the giveaway, where 100 insiders can score the candle during the second week of November.

Diffusers, Essential Oils, and Incense

Vitruvi launched a new set of colors (Charm, Willow, and Chestnut) for its convenient cordless Move diffusers.

Switch it up from candles to diffusers with this affordable option from Italic that's just as good as any name-brand fragrance.

These hand-dipped incense sticks were made with "therapeutic-grade essential oils" to fill your giftee's space with premium scents.

Burn these papers instead of candles for a new way to enjoy your favorite scents. They can also be placed in dressers and clothes for a touch of fragrance.

This chic electric wall diffuser can be filled with nine different (and iconic) Diptyque scents.

Enjoy a stunning pop of color along with cult-fave scents with this tinted orb incense holder.

In addition to new Move Diffuser colors, Vitruvi also launched a seasonal essential oil kit with new holiday scents including Fireside and Afterglow.

Accessories

Make the candle experience a little more eco-friendly with this rechargeable lighter that can manage up to 300 uses per charge.

Keep candles in tip-top shape with this accessory set that includes a wick trimmer, wick dipper, and bell snuffer.

Take your love for lovely fragrances on the road with these scented car fresheners.

For avid notetakers, this scented Le Labo notebook takes the fragrance experience to a whole new level.

With over three generations of creating traditional potpourri, this gift from Santa Maria Novella packaged in an adorable terracotta jar would make a great stocking stuffer.

This isn't your average candelabra. Designed and handcrafted in Brooklyn, this is a candle accessory your scent-loving friend will enjoy.

Hold matches in style with these concrete holders with striker bottoms.

Gift Sets

Talk about relaxation in a box. This gift set has multiple options, so you can choose between spa-like aromatherapy picks or crystal wands with ceramic incense dishes.

Gift the perfect candle set by customizing a gift box with different scents, sizes, and matchbox designs.

See what's in the cards with these three black and gold candles. Each one features a gold tarot card charm to help reveal your past, present, and future, along with a mini tarot card book to decipher your reading.

For the DIYer, try this scented candle casting kit.

Dealing with someone who's picky with scents? Gift them Snif, a try-before-you-buy candle kit that lets you sample candles before you take the plunge to a full purchase.