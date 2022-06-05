Everything You Need to Know About the 2022 Nordstrom Anniversary Sale

Nordstrom's two-week Anniversary Sale pretty much doubles as a holiday. It only comes once a year, but the anticipation leading up to the event is enough to seriously bump up our heart rates. The sale is live for the general public between July 15 and July 31, but cardmembers can shop even earlier based on membership status. Keep reading for everything you need to know about this epic savings event.
When is the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale?
As mentioned above, non-card holders can begin shopping on Friday, July 15, but cardholders can start shopping much sooner. Icon members — those who've spent $15,000+ at Nordstrom in the past year — can begin shopping the sale on Wednesday, July 6. Ambassadors — those who've spent $5,000+ in the past year — can start shopping on Thursday, July 7. Influencers — anyone who holds a Nordstrom credit card — can begin shopping on Saturday, July 9. The sale ends for everyone on Sunday, July 31.
Can you preview the sale?
Yes! Everyone — regardless of card status — can scope out what exactly will be on sale beginning on Wednesday, June 29.
How do you become a Nordstrom credit card holder?
Easily apply on the Nordstrom site to get all the cardmember perks, including early sale access and a bonus $40 Nordstrom Note to use on future purchases.
What was on sale last year?
Here are a few favorites from the 2021 Anniversary Sale: