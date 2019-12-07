20 Luxury Home Gifts if Money Were No Object

For most of us, budgets are so very real and watching that bank account is a must. But it's always fun to dream a little and fantasize about what we'd buy if money were no object. From a year-long subscription for original artwork to 24 karat gold flatware, here are 20 luxury gifts — and some actually splurge-worthy — we'd buy if we didn't have to worry about the price tag.

Advertisement

Video of the Day

Craft cocktails with this luxe mobile bar cart. The pink cart is not only decked out in flowers, but is also stocked with a custom cooler, cocktail shaker, cocktail glasses, King St. Vodka, and CANN Unspiked Mixers.

What's more luxurious than growing and enjoying fresh produce every day? Gardyn is a vertical indoor garden that implements a hybriponic growing system that uses both aeroponic and hydroponic technologies. After setting up your seed-filled capsules, you can control your at-home garden with an app.

This isn't your average arcade game. Designed by Barcelona-based design team Mermelada Estudio, this deluxe basketball setup is made with black genuine leather, an unlacquered brass backboard, and a brass hoop and chain packaged perfectly in a matte powder-coated steel frame.

Advertisement

If you have $30,000 to spend, then you can get one of the coolest art subscriptions ever. Subscribers get to work with an expert curator to hone in on their artistic tastes before receiving a new piece of original artwork valued at around $1,200 every month for a year.

Cook like the pros with this 11-piece cookware set from Chef Thomas Keller. Each piece is made from high-grade stainless steel and has comfortable, sloped handles and flushed rivets. Created for Michelin-starred restaurants, you can whip up your favorite meals with top-notch cooking gear.

In a world that feels crazier than ever, we could all use a little more tranquility. And if you've got money to blow, then you can find said tranquility in this pod. Handcrafted from fiberglass, the pod blocks 90% of outside noise and includes a two-speaker sound system that generates gentle vibrations throughout the bed. The light system can also sync up to your relaxation playlist and be controlled with a remote, app, or voice via Google Assistant to create the ideal ambient mood lighting.

Advertisement

You probably thought refrigerators were just for food (and the occasional beauty product), right? Well, in this case, they're also for sharing family photos, syncing calendars, speaking to people at the front door, receiving laundry notifications, playing music, and completing seemingly endless other tasks that this futuristic fridge can take care of on the daily.

Imagine a beautiful tablescape with this elegant flatware set. Made in France and plated with 24 karat gold, it'll be your go-to cutlery for any special occasion.

With Breville's high-end espresso maker, you can create top-quality coffee with the touch of a button. Through the touchscreen menu, you can pick out your favorite drink and froth milk with automatic texturing for lattes, cappuccinos, and flat whites. Once you find the perfect settings, you can save them as presets for an even easier morning coffee experience.

Advertisement

A husband-and-wife design duo handcraft these custom, midcentury doggie abodes in Los Angeles. The pair received their architectural degrees from USC and decided to merge their love of four-legged friends and modernist design to create doghouses unlike any other. Available in four different finishes, the Dog Tower 9 offers a cozy place for your pup to rest their head while also functioning as an end table with a recess on top for books, drinks, and decor.

Your favorite childhood game got a makeover and it's beyond chic. Thanks to Edie Parker, the game was recreated with luxe acrylic and handmade in Italy.

This handcrafted solid walnut cabinet is perfect for the wine lover in your life. It has all the wine accessories you could need, including corkscrews, wine stoppers, a thermometer, aerator, and more.

Advertisement

When it comes to an interior aesthetic, televisions can be a bit of an eyesore, unless you have over $17,000 to spend on one. This midcentury-meets-futuristic television transforms from a high-tech viewing device to sculptural eye candy when not in use. The 4K (or 8K) OLED screen elevates any movie night, while the finely crafted oak veneer that comes in four different finishes complements any aesthetic.

Play checkers like you never have before with this stunning set. Designer Marcel Wanders created this glamorous checkers set with marble boards made in Italy and crystal checker pieces made in France.

Have you ever seen a coffee maker that looks this good? The brewing cone and pot are made from handblown glass, and come with a sweet heatproof knit sweater.

Advertisement

Upgrade your average dinnerware with these soup plates from Dior. Made from earthenware in France, these plates pay homage to the vibrant colors debuted by Maria Grazia Chiuri for the Dior Cruise 2022 fashion show.

Preserve, chill, and serve your favorite bottles of wine with Plum's wine dispenser and preservation system. The appliance holds two bottles of wine that can be preserved for 90 days and uses artificial intelligence to identify varietals and the ideal serving temperature of each.

Designed in the 1940s, this chic brass watering can was crafted in Austria by legendary craftsman Carl Auböck and will have you taking care of your plants in style.

Cozy up with this ultra-soft cashmere throw. Made in Italy with high-quality cashmere, it can be used as stylish decor when you're not wrapped up in it this holiday season.

Advertisement

Bring pops of color to your glassware with this rainbow set by La DoubleJ. Each artisan-made piece is blown from unique shades of glass with subtle marks and bubbles, making it truly one-of-a-kind.