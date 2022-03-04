9 Design Milk Finds Hunker Editors Can't Get Enough Of

We know a solid home find when we see it, and it's no secret that the Design Milk is full of them. With a curation of everything from undeniably cool and modern decor to stunning kitchen tools and gadgets — along with a hefty library of interesting reads about the design world — Design Milk has made quite the statement in the home space since it first launched in 2006. From one design-obsessed brand to another, scroll through for nine of our favorite, editor-approved finds on the Design Milk Shop.

"Northern has thoughtfully reimagined candleholders in a way that makes them stylized for today's day and age. In addition to the minimalistic look of the holder, I love how it's actually functional. There's a bowl-shaped base to catch wax drippings, while the brass knob assists you in removing leftover wax from the holder's interior. Perfect for a Dickens-inspired interior with a contemporary twist." — Anna Gragert, senior lifestyle editor

"As a knitter and embroiderer, I love that this pillow looks like a giant-scale version of something I could make. I appreciate the clever design and construction and would be excited to have one of these on display in my living room." — Mia Nakaji Monnier, design SEO editor

"I love the simplicity of this candle. No muss, no fuss, no mess. You can take it anywhere with you. I'm thinking that this will look right at home on my living room mantel or on my backyard patio. Also comes in brass and white." — Laurie Gunning Grossman, editorial director

"I'm continuously on the hunt for ways to make my morning routine more calm, and this gorgeous OneClock Alarm Clock looks like just the ticket. It promises a gentle wake-up — with soothing music (composed by Grammy-award winning artists) instead of a buzzing, chirping, blindingly-bright phone — and a stunning, sustainable design that looks more like a piece of art than a utilitarian item." — Jamie Birdwell-Branson, senior utility editor

"As a shopping editor, I'm constantly bombarded with sleek kitchen appliances that promise both style and function. While not all of them live up to the hype, the Beast blender is a rare one that actually exceeds it. Sure, it's compact and design-forward, but it also blends like a dream and has both a quick pulse feature and a perfectly timed minute-long blend cycle. The different attachments help easily convert it to a food processor when needed and also make cleaning a breeze — plus, I love that it's not overly loud." — Katie Maguire, senior commerce editor

"Very few things bring me more joy than a cozy blanket. And I adore the mix of grays, beiges, and creams, so this one's pretty much perfect." — Erin Lassner, associate commerce editor

"This plant pot is the ultimate marriage of aesthetic and functionality. Not only is the overall design SO chic, it also includes an elevated base which hides a water reservoir for self-watering. As someone who constantly forgets to water my plants, this piece is a life (and plant) saver." — Lacey Won, senior social media manager

"If I had to pick one word to describe this doormat it would be: mesmerizing. The unique sculptural design, reminiscent of a Japanese Zen garden, is impossible not to look at and it just begs to be touched. Plus, it's made from 100% recycled plastic, so you can feel good about splurging on a stylish piece to welcome your houseguests." — Ariane Moore, senior design editor

"Designed by Lara van der Lugt, this multifunctional pick can be used as a decanter for your bar cart, a bedside carafe to stay hydrated, or a stunning centerpiece that you can use as a vase for flowers. It can also be paired with the Radiant Crystal Water Glasses to make the ultimate drinking set." — Pauline Lacsamana, associate commerce editor