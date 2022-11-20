33 Mega-Cool Gifts Under $100 For Every Single Person on Your List

By Kaelin Dodge November 20, 2022
Welcome to the Hunker Holiday Gift Guide. From joyful decor picks to gifts that give back, these items are sure to delight everyone on your list.

There is, inevitably, always that special person in your life you cannot wait to splurge on, but by the time the holidays roll around, you aren't quite sure what to buy. They bought for themselves your initial idea and the second one sold out before you could grab it. So, rather than aimlessly searching for the perfect gift this holiday season, let us do the heavy lifting. We rounded up 33 of the best home and lifestyle gifts under $100 for everyone in your life, from the home chef to the person looking to take their sleep to the next level.

1. illy Electric Milk Frother, $89

If this year's New Year's resolution involves spending less money at Starbucks and learning how to finally use their espresso machine, they'll love this electric milk frother.

2. HAY x Laila Gohar Sobremesa Bean Pot, $99

Part of a collaboration with New York-based artist Laila Gohar, this hand-painted bean pot can be used for cooking, storage, or simply decor.

3. Prints in Pieces Spaghetti Party 1,000-Piece Jigsaw Puzzle, $57

If cooking is their only hobby, they likely already have everything they need (or are incredibly picky about what they'll use). Instead of introducing a new utensil to their kitchen, introduce them to this puzzle, which combines their first love with a new pastime.

4. Beautiful by Drew Barrymore 6-Quart Air Fryer With TurboCrisp Technology, $69

Drew Barrymore's Beautiful cookware line has long been a fan favorite. Score this limited-edition hue — appropriately dubbed Merlot — before it sells out.

5. Our Place Tagine, $80

Handcrafted by artisans in Morocco (so no two are alike), this beautiful Tagine fits right on top of the Always Pan and is brilliant for slow-cooking delicious meals.

6. Yiruio Checkerboard Throw Blanket, $59.95

Checkers are everywhere right now, so this ultra-soft throw is totally on-trend.

7. VoChill Stemless Wine Glass Chillers (set of 2), $89.95

They can say goodbye to lukewarm wine once and for all.

8. Terra Flame Tabletop Fire Pit, $99

If they haven't hopped on the tabletop fire pit train yet, now is your time to welcome them onboard.

9. Fradel Digital Kitchen Food Scale With Bowl, $50

For your friend who loves TikTok cooking hacks. This all-in-one mixing bowl precisely measures both wet and dry ingredients in five unit systems and converts between units at the click of a button.

10. TUSHY Classic 2.0 Bidet Toilet Seat Attachment, $69

People love bidets, and Tushy is a fan favorite.

11. Zerolia Deep Tissue Massage Gun, $59.99

When all you want for Christmas is ... relaxation.

12. Divoom Pixoo Pixel Art Digital Picture Frame, $64.99

Bring out the inner child in anyone with the Pixoo. Use it as a lamp, clock, or temperature gauge, or get creative and design your own pixel art. The options are truly endless.

13. Sagaform Wine Carafe With Oak Stopper, $69.99

Has a more high-design carafe ever existed? We'll wait.

14. W&P Cocktail Ice Bundle, $70

These cocktail ice molds are just for presentation; they're also designed to melt slowly and evenly to avoid diluted drinks.

15. Our Place Night+Day Glasses (set of 4), $50

Stackable, versatile, and dishwasher-safe, you can sip on everything from an iced coffee to a cocktail in these cute tumblers.

16. Bed Threads Terracotta & Rust 100% French Flax Linen Scalloped Placemats (set of 4), $80

Give that standard placemat a much-needed makeover with bright hues and a scalloped edge. You can even get napkins to match.

17. Farmgirl Flowers Fly Away Home Bouquet, $92

This gorgeous (and 100% giftable) bouquet is made with perfectly preserved flowers and foliage.

18. Omsom The 'IYKYK' Shaker Set, $85

Your host with the most can infuse salt, pepper, and MSG into their meals in style thanks to Omsom's limited-edition shaker set.

19. Nika Zupanc Pink Daisy Lamp With LED, $73

This whimsical piece is the dreamiest addition to any design lover's collection.

20. Papier Leah Leather Notebook, $55

A leather notebook is a gift that'll please anyone and everyone.

21. Maison Balzac Bedside Carafe, $75

Hydration never looked so good.

22. Grovemade Wood Trackpad Tray, $90

Grovemade always pulls through with sleek and minimalist desk accessories.

23. Le Labo Calone 17 Classic Candle, $82

Bring a coastal feel to Christmas night with a marine-inspired candle, like Le Labo's Calone 17's blend of calone, geranium, amber, vanilla, jasmine, and neroli.

24. Afloral Tuscan Farmhouse Distressed Ceramic Pitcher, $68

Like a wallet, you should never gift an empty vase. So, bring this with a fresh bouquet of flowers to this year's holiday party.

25. L.L. Bean Embroidered Boat and Tote, $62.95

If standard tote bags aren't cutting it for them, try one from L.L. Bean embroidered with phrases by Gracie Wiener of @ironicboatandtote.

26. Homecourt Cece Kitchen Trio, $70

Has surface cleaner ever looked so good? Founder Courteney Cox describes these items as "beauty products for the home," and we couldn't agree more.

27. Rifle Paper Co. Personalized Flat Notes, $65

One of our favorite gifts on the list, these personalized notes will bring a smile to anyone's face. Plus, if you have a pal who is obsessed with their pet, opt for a custom dog or cat version.

28. Brooklinen Super-Plush Robe, $99

A chic and cozy robe is always a fan favorite.

29. Mark & Graham 6-Piece Packing Cube Set, $79

We love a monogrammed moment, and this set of six packing cubes totally hits the mark.

30. Rifle Paper Co. Five Year Keepsake Journal Set, $60

Give the gift of memory keeping with this stunning set of yearly keepsake journals.

31. Sophie Bille Brahe Tasseled Velvet Jewelry Box, $85

This beautifully adorned Moda bestseller is next-level classy.

32. Italic Pure Mulberry Silk Beauty Sleep Set, $68

A set of silk sleep accessories is the definition of luxury.

33. Mark & Graham Shot Ski, $99

Every holiday party just got 100 notches more fun.

