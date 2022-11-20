33 Mega-Cool Gifts Under $100 For Every Single Person on Your List

There is, inevitably, always that special person in your life you cannot wait to splurge on, but by the time the holidays roll around, you aren't quite sure what to buy. They bought for themselves your initial idea and the second one sold out before you could grab it. So, rather than aimlessly searching for the perfect gift this holiday season, let us do the heavy lifting. We rounded up 33 of the best home and lifestyle gifts under $100 for everyone in your life, from the home chef to the person looking to take their sleep to the next level.

Advertisement

Video of the Day

If this year's New Year's resolution involves spending less money at Starbucks and learning how to finally use their espresso machine, they'll love this electric milk frother.

Advertisement

Part of a collaboration with New York-based artist Laila Gohar, this hand-painted bean pot can be used for cooking, storage, or simply decor.

Advertisement

If cooking is their only hobby, they likely already have everything they need (or are incredibly picky about what they'll use). Instead of introducing a new utensil to their kitchen, introduce them to this puzzle, which combines their first love with a new pastime.

Advertisement

Drew Barrymore's Beautiful cookware line has long been a fan favorite. Score this limited-edition hue — appropriately dubbed Merlot — before it sells out.

Advertisement

Handcrafted by artisans in Morocco (so no two are alike), this beautiful Tagine fits right on top of the Always Pan and is brilliant for slow-cooking delicious meals.

Advertisement

Checkers are everywhere right now, so this ultra-soft throw is totally on-trend.

Advertisement

They can say goodbye to lukewarm wine once and for all.

Advertisement

If they haven't hopped on the tabletop fire pit train yet, now is your time to welcome them onboard.

Advertisement

For your friend who loves TikTok cooking hacks. This all-in-one mixing bowl precisely measures both wet and dry ingredients in five unit systems and converts between units at the click of a button.

Advertisement

People love bidets, and Tushy is a fan favorite.

When all you want for Christmas is ... relaxation.

Bring out the inner child in anyone with the Pixoo. Use it as a lamp, clock, or temperature gauge, or get creative and design your own pixel art. The options are truly endless.

Has a more high-design carafe ever existed? We'll wait.

These cocktail ice molds are just for presentation; they're also designed to melt slowly and evenly to avoid diluted drinks.

Stackable, versatile, and dishwasher-safe, you can sip on everything from an iced coffee to a cocktail in these cute tumblers.

Give that standard placemat a much-needed makeover with bright hues and a scalloped edge. You can even get napkins to match.

This gorgeous (and 100% giftable) bouquet is made with perfectly preserved flowers and foliage.

Your host with the most can infuse salt, pepper, and MSG into their meals in style thanks to Omsom's limited-edition shaker set.

This whimsical piece is the dreamiest addition to any design lover's collection.

A leather notebook is a gift that'll please anyone and everyone.

Hydration never looked so good.

Grovemade always pulls through with sleek and minimalist desk accessories.

Bring a coastal feel to Christmas night with a marine-inspired candle, like Le Labo's Calone 17's blend of calone, geranium, amber, vanilla, jasmine, and neroli.

Like a wallet, you should never gift an empty vase. So, bring this with a fresh bouquet of flowers to this year's holiday party.

If standard tote bags aren't cutting it for them, try one from L.L. Bean embroidered with phrases by Gracie Wiener of @ironicboatandtote.

Has surface cleaner ever looked so good? Founder Courteney Cox describes these items as "beauty products for the home," and we couldn't agree more.

One of our favorite gifts on the list, these personalized notes will bring a smile to anyone's face. Plus, if you have a pal who is obsessed with their pet, opt for a custom dog or cat version.

A chic and cozy robe is always a fan favorite.

We love a monogrammed moment, and this set of six packing cubes totally hits the mark.

Give the gift of memory keeping with this stunning set of yearly keepsake journals.

This beautifully adorned Moda bestseller is next-level classy.

A set of silk sleep accessories is the definition of luxury.

Every holiday party just got 100 notches more fun.