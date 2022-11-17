32 Perfect Gifts Under $200 for Your Favorite Person

Some people are worth a splurge. If you're looking to spoil a loved one this holiday season, look no further. We've rounded up the best 32 gifts under $200 that you can get online today. Whether you're shopping for your favorite cook, a friend who loves to host, or the person who inexplicably seems to already have ‌everything‌, these picks are sure to make even the pickiest loved one happy. Make memories this holiday season with these 32 must-have gifts.

Advertisement

Video of the Day

The Best Gifts Under $200

If they love the idea of making homemade pasta but are lacking counter space or the budget for a huge appliance, this compact gadget is a brilliant alternative. All they need to do is mix together eggs, flour, oil, and salt, and they'll be able to make classic pasta varieties, including spaghetti, rigatoni, fusilli, and more in only 20 minutes.

Advertisement

Keep it simple with this sand-colored base or opt for the terra cotta version of this handmade beauty.

Advertisement

This chic picnic basket is perfect for that friend who is known for their tablescapes and grazing boards.

Advertisement

The included outdoorsy duffel bag may be our favorite part.

Advertisement

You heard it here first: Rumpl is about to be the gift of the season. Be sure to check out all the epic colors and patterns.

Advertisement

Add some personality to a tablecloth with a fun embroidered pattern like this pick from Etsy.

Advertisement

Treat your favorite host to a new set of dishwasher-safe wine glasses from Fable.

Advertisement

This stone drink dispenser gives "on the rocks" a whole new meaning.

Advertisement

Help them create the perfect tablescape with textured candles of all shapes and sizes.

Advertisement

Upgrade game nights with a stunning poker set from Anthro.

Dusen Dusen can do no wrong in our book. This pillow features one of the hottest colors of 2022: bottega green.

We all know someone who's slightly obsessed with making the perfect cup of tea. This pot instantly elevates (at least visually) their next sip.

Take game night up a few notches.

Gen Z and millennials alike will love this checkerboard cutting board.

Make dinner with this out-of-the-box set that includes Danielle Alvarez's best-selling cookbook, a cheese grater, gourmet olive oil and peppercorns, and a candle. The brand is also women-owned and plants a tree for every box purchased — that's what we call a win-win.

Nothing can beat the OG retro appliance.

They'll never wake up thirsty again when they take this carafe to bed with them every night. Plus, Sophie Lou Jacobsen's color combinations are always so pleasing to the eye.

Nothing says "cozy" like a faux fur throw blanket that can be draped over a bed, accent chair, or sofa.

Swap out standard salt and pepper shakers and go for a stunning pepper mill with an adjustable grinding mechanism.

Upgrade their next dinner party with a hand-thrown and hand-painted serving platter from the iconic restaurant The Ivy.

Gift must-have charcuterie fixings to your loved one who could use a salty snack to accompany their piles of holiday cookies.

Rumor has it that Tom Cruise sends this coconut cake as gifts to other celebrities during the holidays, and we give you full permission to pull the same move with your friends (or maybe just as a gift to yourself?).

We love an aesthetic shoe rack, especially when it's multifunctional and can be used as an end table or nightstand too.

Help update their storage with these high-end cubes that can be stacked, mounted, and even used as end tables.

This lightweight duffel is perfect for weekend trips or even the gym.

There's a reason "#littlegreenmachine" has millions of views on TikTok. The deep clean of this carpet and upholstery cleaner is mesmerizing.

A clothing iron meets a steamer in the most brilliant, user-friendly way possible. This is easy to bring on travels to make sure all outfits are wrinkle-free even on linen-clad vacations.

And if travel is on their radar, give them everything they need to do so in style.

Whether it's used to hold spices or single flowers, this iconic MacKenzie-Childs piece will be cherished for years to come.

Cooking just got a whole lot more stylish.

There isn't a single person in this world who wouldn't endlessly appreciate a cashmere blanket, and this one is as affordable as they come (well, as affordable as cashmere goes).

A game of backgammon just got that much more fun.