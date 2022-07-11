The Best Electric Tea Kettles on Amazon

Nothing quite beats the efficient and lovely cup of tea that an electric kettle provides. All you have to do is plug your kettle in, and your Earl Grey moment can happen in just a few minutes. Even if you're not a tea fan, an electric kettle warms up water for oatmeal, hot cocoa, and instant coffee, so you don't even have to use your stove.

When it comes to finding the right electric kettle, you want to look at the features, your budget, how much water it holds, and the materials, to ensure you're getting the best fit for your specific water boiling needs. We've pulled together our favorite tea kettles from Amazon so that you can score the best fit for your kitchen.

Best Overall

This sleek KitchenAid electric kettle gets best overall because of how easy it is to get the perfect boiling water every time. The removable lid makes filling the water kettle a breeze, while the LED indicator lights take the guesswork out of your morning cup of tea or coffee. Once the fast heating process is over, just remove the kettle from the base and pour using the easy spout. This stainless steel kettle is durable, stylish, and compact, making it a great addition to any kitchen.

Best Budget

Looking for an easy electric kettle that won't break the bank? This glass water kettle makes lovely tea and coffee in just a few minutes. It's BPA-free, cordless, and spill-proof, making it a convenient and safe appliance for your home and kitchen. With an LED light illuminated interior, auto shut-off, and swivel base, you can boil water easily, making your kitchen the go-to for tea parties.

Best Splurge

SMEG has a way with design, as its retro look can be spotted in all of the line's appliances. And this electric kettle is no exception. Combining modern features like an auto shut-off, swivel base, and soft-opening lid with the midcentury modern style that makes it pop, this water kettle is sure to spruce up your home and kitchen. And the removable stainless-steel filter makes cleanup a breeze once you're done using it. But if this find is a little out of budget, check out our favorite SMEG dupes.

Best Gooseneck

True tea lovers make sure that cup is perfect. This stainless steel gooseneck electric kettle has five precise temperature settings, so you can get your water just right. You can also use the keep warm function to ensure your water is at the same temperature for 60 minutes. And with a precision spout, you can easily and safely pour the boiling water into the cup, with less risk of splashing. It only takes three to five minutes to boil (talk about fast heating!) and has an auto shut-off and boil-dry protection feature for ease and safety.

Best Retro

An adorable mint green electric kettle that brings water to a boil quickly? Count us in. This retro kettle combines auto shut-off features, BPA-free stainless steel, and boil-dry protection to make tea time both safe and convenient. With 1.7 liters, you can quickly boil a lot of water for all of your coffee and tea needs. Plus, its adorable design means you can easily show it off on your countertop. Breakfast party at your house? We think yes!

Best for Tea

Serious tea drinker, you're going to want to see this electric kettle. This 1500-watt water kettle exhibits fast heating and a 30-minute keep warm option. With a cool, non-slip handle, swivel power base, and auto safety shutoff, you can make the perfect cup of tea and stay safe. And with 6 preset settings, you can steep your tea at the exact temperature, ensuring your cup is perfect every time. The BPA-free, pure stainless steel also ensures this cordless electric kettle is good for you because we know you're going to use it for your daily tea moment.