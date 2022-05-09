The 8 Best Kettles on Amazon for Tea and Coffee Lovers

Whether you enjoy coffee or tea, investing in a tea kettle is one of the best ways to ensure a soothing beverage heated to perfection. From pastel, retro designs to fast-boiling electric kettles, we rounded up the best tea kettles on Amazon below.

Best Overall Tea Kettle

The OXO BREW Classic Tea Kettle has a brushed stainless steel design with a loud whistle and a one-touch, easy to open, spout cap. It also has heat resistant silicone on the handle and spout, so you can pour with ease (and without getting burned).

Best Budget Tea Kettle

If you're looking for something more affordable, check out the stainless steel whistling tea kettle from Mr. Coffee. At under $20, it's exactly what you need to boil water for your tea or coffee on a budget.

Best Gooseneck Tea Kettle

A stylish, matte black gooseneck kettle, this pick is perfect for pour over coffee. It even has a built-in thermometer to get the right temperature for the perfect brew.

Best Ergonomic Tea Kettle

Pour hot water with ease thanks to this fast-boiling, stovetop whistling tea kettle, made with a curved, ergonomically designed handle with a cool touch, push-spout button.

Best Enamel Tea Kettle

Le Creuset is best known for its cast iron cookware, but the brand also has some high-quality kettles up its sleeve. Coated with enamel, it's available in several bold hues and is equipped with a heat resistant, cool grip ergonomic handle.

Best Electric Tea Kettle

Get hot water in a flash with this editor-approved electric gooseneck kettle. Not only does it have multiple temperature presets for different types of tea and coffee, but it can also maintain the same temperature for up to one hour. Plus, it has an auto shut-off feature and boil-dry protection where it shuts off if there's no water inside.

Best Modern Tea Kettle

A gorgeous design with clean lines and a natural wood handle, this kettle from Chantal is a modern minimalist's dream.

Best Retro Tea Kettle

Get the retro look with this pastel colored tea kettle. Made with food grade stainless steel and an ergonomic handle, it's the perfect way to brighten up your kitchen.