The 8 Best Kettles on Amazon for Tea and Coffee Lovers

By Pauline Lacsamana May 9, 2022
Whether you enjoy coffee or tea, investing in a tea kettle is one of the best ways to ensure a soothing beverage heated to perfection. From pastel, retro designs to fast-boiling electric kettles, we rounded up the best tea kettles on Amazon below.

Best Overall Tea Kettle

If you need a simple, yet classic tea kettle design, opt for the OXO BREW Classic Tea Kettle. Made with rust resistant stainless steel, it has a loud whistle, soft-angled handle, and one-touch spout cap for easy use.

OXO BREW Classic Tea Kettle

$41.94

The OXO BREW Classic Tea Kettle has a brushed stainless steel design with a loud whistle and a one-touch, easy to open, spout cap. It also has heat resistant silicone on the handle and spout, so you can pour with ease (and without getting burned).

Best Budget Tea Kettle

Great for apartments or dorms, this affordable, stainless steel tea kettle has all the standard features of a classic design, including a loud whistle and flip-up spout.

Mr. Coffee Carterton Stainless Steel Whistling Tea Kettle

$15.56

If you're looking for something more affordable, check out the stainless steel whistling tea kettle from Mr. Coffee. At under $20, it's exactly what you need to boil water for your tea or coffee on a budget.

Best Gooseneck Tea Kettle

Thanks to its gooseneck design, this sleek kettle has an ergonomic handle and built-in thermometer to get the temperature just right for the perfect cup of coffee or tea.

Chefbar Tea Kettle With Thermometer

$25.49

A stylish, matte black gooseneck kettle, this pick is perfect for pour over coffee. It even has a built-in thermometer to get the right temperature for the perfect brew.

Best Ergonomic Tea Kettle

This large-capacity tea kettle has a simple design with curved handle and push-button technology that helps you pour hot water with ease.

SUSTEAS Stove Top Whistling Tea Kettle

$39.99

Pour hot water with ease thanks to this fast-boiling, stovetop whistling tea kettle, made with a curved, ergonomically designed handle with a cool touch, push-spout button.

Best Enamel Tea Kettle

Add a pop of color to your stovetop with this enamel-coated kettle from Le Creuset.

Le Creuset Enamel On Steel Demi Tea Kettle

$79.95

Le Creuset is best known for its cast iron cookware, but the brand also has some high-quality kettles up its sleeve. Coated with enamel, it's available in several bold hues and is equipped with a heat resistant, cool grip ergonomic handle.

Best Electric Tea Kettle

A sleek design that’ll get you boiling water in a matter of minutes? Sign us up. This electric kettle is a tried and true pick that’s ideal for pour over coffee and tea lovers.

COSORI Electric Gooseneck Kettle

$62.97

Get hot water in a flash with this editor-approved electric gooseneck kettle. Not only does it have multiple temperature presets for different types of tea and coffee, but it can also maintain the same temperature for up to one hour. Plus, it has an auto shut-off feature and boil-dry protection where it shuts off if there's no water inside.

Best Modern Tea Kettle

Designed for all cooktops, this wood handle kettle is as stylish as it is functional.

Chantal SVEN Enamel on Steel Whistling Teakettle

$49.95

A gorgeous design with clean lines and a natural wood handle, this kettle from Chantal is a modern minimalist's dream.

Best Retro Tea Kettle

Complete with soft colors and an ergonomic handle, this retro-inspired tea kettle is the perfect addition to your kitchen.

RETTBERG Tea Kettle

$34.99

Get the retro look with this pastel colored tea kettle. Made with food grade stainless steel and an ergonomic handle, it's the perfect way to brighten up your kitchen.

