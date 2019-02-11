The Best Last-Minute Amazon Gifts That Will Arrive by Valentine's Day

We get it — procrastination happens and before you know it, a gift-giving holiday is here and it's time to round up presents for your loved ones. But if you've waited until the very last minute for Valentine's Day, there's still hope of getting sweet gifts with Amazon Prime. Whether you're shopping for your parents, friends, or significant other, we found the best last-minute Valentine's Day gifts on Amazon that will still get to your (or your beloved's) doorstep in time for the 14th.

Best Valentine's Day Gift for Her

This heavenly aromatherapy gift set is packed with essential oils and fragrances like lavender and eucalyptus for spa-like showers.

Best Valentine's Day Gift for Him

This mini, waterproof speaker is the perfect gift for the guy who has his favorite playlists on repeat or listens to podcasts religiously.

Best Valentine's Day Gift for Galentines

Show your Galentines some love and encourage all the self-care days with this jade roller and gua sha set.

Best Valentine's Day Gift for Moms

What's more thoughtful than getting nostalgic and looking back on old photos? Print out snapshots of your family's sweetest memories and hang them up in this chic picture frame set for an extra loving holiday.

Best Valentine's Day Gift for Dads

Never misplace keys, phones, or wallets again with this stylish docking station, perfect for forgetful dads.

Best Valentine's Day Gift for Kids

This gift box might be the ultimate gift for kids, filled with everything from mini toys to tasty treats.

Best Valentine's Day Gift for Coffee Lovers

Adorably packaged and ready to help anyone rise and shine, this organic coffee brand is the perfect gift for people who can't function without a cup of joe in the morning.

Best Valentine's Day Gift for Foodies

Treat the foodie in your life this V-Day with this heart-shaped mini waffle maker.