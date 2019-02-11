The Best Last-Minute Amazon Gifts That Will Arrive by Valentine's Day

By Pauline Lacsamana Updated February 7, 2022
Hunker may earn compensation through affiliate links in this story.

We get it — procrastination happens and before you know it, a gift-giving holiday is here and it's time to round up presents for your loved ones. But if you've waited until the very last minute for Valentine's Day, there's still hope of getting sweet gifts with Amazon Prime. Whether you're shopping for your parents, friends, or significant other, we found the best last-minute Valentine's Day gifts on Amazon that will still get to your (or your beloved's) doorstep in time for the 14th.

Advertisement

Video of the Day

Best Valentine's Day Gift for Her

Anyone can appreciate the sweet smells of scents like lavender and eucalyptus in this thoughtful aromatherapy shower steamers set.

AMAZON

Cleverfy Aromatherapy Shower Steamers (pack of 6)

$19.99

This heavenly aromatherapy gift set is packed with essential oils and fragrances like lavender and eucalyptus for spa-like showers.

Best Valentine's Day Gift for Him

This tiny, but mighty speaker is waterproof and packed with extra bass for crisp sounds.

AMAZON

Sony Wireless Portable Compact Speaker

$48.00

This mini, waterproof speaker is the perfect gift for the guy who has his favorite playlists on repeat or listens to podcasts religiously.

Best Valentine's Day Gift for Galentines

Show some love to your Galentines with this rose quartz jade roller and gua sha set.

AMAZON

BearKig Jade Roller and Gua Sha Set

$12.99

Show your Galentines some love and encourage all the self-care days with this jade roller and gua sha set.

Best Valentine's Day Gift for Moms

Look back on the good times with pictures of sweet memories in this stylish frame set. How can any mom resist?

AMAZON

Eletecpro Picture Frames (set of 9)

$43.69

What's more thoughtful than getting nostalgic and looking back on old photos? Print out snapshots of your family's sweetest memories and hang them up in this chic picture frame set for an extra loving holiday.

Best Valentine's Day Gift for Dads

If your dad is prone to losing things, get him this thoughtful docking station with spots for phones, watches, wallets, spare change, and more.

AMAZON

TESLYAR Wood Phone Docking Station

$52.80

Never misplace keys, phones, or wallets again with this stylish docking station, perfect for forgetful dads.

Best Valentine's Day Gift for Kids

All this premade gift box — filled with toys, stickers, and treats — needs is a bow to make the perfect last-minute gift for kids.

AMAZON

Golden Gift Box Valentines Gift Basket

$19.99

This gift box might be the ultimate gift for kids, filled with everything from mini toys to tasty treats.

Best Valentine's Day Gift for Coffee Lovers

If you know someone who loves to wake up in the morning with a cup of coffee, try gift them the Chamberlain Coffee Early Bird Blend Grounds. This light roast blend is made from organic beans that were sourced fair trade and roasted and prepared in California.

AMAZON

Chamberlain Coffee Early Bird Blend Grounds

$16.00

Adorably packaged and ready to help anyone rise and shine, this organic coffee brand is the perfect gift for people who can't function without a cup of joe in the morning.

Best Valentine's Day Gift for Foodies

If the best way to someone's heart is through food, this heart-shaped waffle maker is the ultimate gift.

AMAZON

Dash Mini Heart Waffle Maker Machine

$12.99

Treat the foodie in your life this V-Day with this heart-shaped mini waffle maker.

Advertisement

By creating an account you agree to the Hunker
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy