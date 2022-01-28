24 Thoughtful Valentine’s Day Gifts for Everyone on Your List

Valentine's Day isn't just for couples — it's the perfect time to show everyone you love just how much you appreciate them. Whether you're shopping for your parents, pets, or your forever Galentines, here are the 24 best Valentine's Day gifts for everyone on your list.

Best Valentine’s Gifts for Her

Combine the classic chocolate and roses combo for Valentine's Day with this tasty seasonal flavor.

Have a candle lover in your life? This limited-edition Diptyque set features fan fave scents and a carousel that rotates from the heat of the flame.

Plucked straight from the Lisa Says Gah! pop-up shop at Nordstrom, this funky mirror is perfect for the woman who is up to speed on all things trendy — in this case: checkerboard print and pastels.

Best Valentine’s Gifts for Him

Not sure what to get him for Valentine's Day? Opt for a brand new self-care routine with the Basics Kit from Disco.

An homage to the beloved arcade scene, this gift is basically made for classic video game fans.

Don't let this candle fool you. Not only does it smell amazing with notes of amber and cedar leaf, but it also doubles as a massage oil.

Best Valentine’s Gifts for Friends

For the friend who can't get enough of all things cozy, this cotton duvet robe is the perfect gift. It's extra soft, warm, and will make you feel like a bundle of joy.

Finding Valentine's Day gifts on Etsy can be extra special since they not only support a small business, but you also get your pick of thoughtful handmade gifts that you don't always find at major retailers, like this sweet dried pampas grass bouquet that will last a lifetime.

Whether your friend is single or in a relationship, they can see what's in the cards when it comes to their love life with this virtual tarot reading. And if Uncommon Goods is your go-to for gifts all year round, check out its membership.

Best Valentine’s Gifts for Kids

One of the best gifts for kids is a fun, interactive one that can help them learn and grow, like this terrarium kit.

This limited-edition play dough set is so sweet you can almost eat it. Made from nontoxic food-grade materials, it taps into your child's senses with scents like Pink Rose, White Chocolate, and Cinnamon Hearts.

Let your child's imagination run wild with this colorful, electronic doodle board.

Best Valentine’s Gifts for Mom

A perfect gift for moms, this facial roller can offer a relaxing face massage and a gentle reminder to always make time for self-care.

Available in two brand new colorways — lavender and eucalyptus — the Stone Diffuser is a sweet gift that will keep your mom's home smelling amazing. And for that extra holiday touch, you can pair it with Virtruvi's latest essential oil blend, Mixed Feelings.

For the mom who loves her wine, these colored wine glasses are the ultimate gift (along with a bottle to drink, of course).

Best Valentine’s Day Gifts for Dad

Fool-proof dad gifts are hard to come by, but this murder mystery puzzle book is an exception.

If your dad is a sucker for a good project, try this LEGO building kit. Bonus points for being a flower bouquet.

This vintage-inspired speaker will up your dad's cool factor and make his life easier since it has a built-in Amazon Alexa system.

Best Valentine’s Gifts for Cats

Yes, cat furniture can be totally chic and make great gifts for cats (and their humans). This cat tower has a stunning Scandinavian design with faux shearling top and a cozy cat bed or toy storage area at the bottom.

Keep your cat on its toes with this Valentine's Day themed cat tunnel.

A gift for both you and your cat, this high-tech litter box will keep your home fresh and your cat happy.

Best Valentine’s Gifts for Dogs

Nothing beats love and attention as the best dog gifts, but this chic, minimalistic toy kit from Wild One comes in at a close second.

Surprise your dog with a whole box of treats and toys with BarkBox. And if you want to treat them every month, you can save 30% on a monthly subscription.

Cottagecore has infiltrated the dog world, too, and we're loving every second of it, especially as an adorable Valentine's Day gift.