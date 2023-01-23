18 Lovely Valentine's Day Gifts Under $50

By Danelle A. Sandoval January 23, 2023
Hunker may earn compensation through affiliate links in this story.
photos stacked on top of each other See More Photos

Valentine's Day is right around the corner, and you might already be looking for the best gifts for your loved ones. Since there are endless options from which to choose, it can be a bit overwhelming to find the perfect present that's both budget-friendly and thoughtful. But worry not because we've put together a list of the loveliest Valentine's Day gifts under $50 for you to browse through. From an elegant, fresh box of roses to delectable pink Belgian-chocolate-covered strawberries, check out our favorite picks below.

Advertisement

The Best Valentine's Day Gifts Under $50

1. Dossier Gourmand White Flowers, $29

photos stacked on top of each other See More Photos

The Dossier Gourmand White Flowers fragrance includes notes of green tea, vanilla, and berries for an elegant and sophisticated scent.

Advertisement

Video of the Day

2. BEDSURE Winter Warm Faux Fur Throw Blanket, $29.99

photos stacked on top of each other See More Photos

Give your loved one the gift of warmth and fuzziness with this pink faux fur throw blanket.

Advertisement

3. DASH Mini Waffle Maker, $9.99

photos stacked on top of each other See More Photos

This mini waffle maker makes adorable confections that any food enthusiast can enjoy. Plus, you can use it to make other foods, like paninis and hash browns.

Advertisement

4. Spongellé Heart Body Buffer Set, $32

photos stacked on top of each other See More Photos

Luxurious and lavish, the Spongellé Heart Body Buffer set includes two body buffers that smell like French lavender and freesia pear.

Advertisement

5. Premium Roses Store Valentine's Day Roses in a Box, $49.99

photos stacked on top of each other See More Photos

These classic boxed roses can last a whole year.

Advertisement

Advertisement

6. Urban Outfitters Fuzzy Heart Pen, $6

photos stacked on top of each other See More Photos

Because what better way to write your love letters?

Advertisement

7. Lauren McIntosh Box of Chocolates Candle Set, $38

photos stacked on top of each other See More Photos

A fun present for both dessert and candle lovers, this Lauren McIntosh box set includes nine chocolate-shaped votives, each able to burn for up to an hour.

Advertisement

8. Mar Mar Los Angeles Lovers Only Scented Candle, $47

photos stacked on top of each other See More Photos

With notes of musk, mint, and sandalwood, the Mar Mar Los Angeles Lovers Only Scented Candle is hand poured and made from a coconut-wax blend that any fragrance aficionado can appreciate.

Advertisement

9. Sur La Table Valentine’s Day Heart Flour Sack Towel, $7.95

photos stacked on top of each other See More Photos

The Sur La Table Valentine's Day Heart Flour Sack Towel is both adorable and useful.

Advertisement

Advertisement

10. Le Creuset L’Amour Mini Cocotte, $45.99

photos stacked on top of each other See More Photos

A cute present for any chef in your life, the Le Creuset L'Amour Mini Cocotte can create endless recipes, from pot pies to desserts.

11. Ghirardelli Sweet Hearts Assorted Chocolates Box, $13.99

photos stacked on top of each other See More Photos

Packed in a lovely heart-shaped box, the Ghirardelli Sweet Hearts Assorted Chocolates Box includes 12 pieces with ingredients like hazelnuts, caramel, and creme.

12. West Elm Brass Love Object, $38

photos stacked on top of each other See More Photos

Remind your loved one just how much you care with this West Elm Brass Love Object to display in their home.

13. World Market I Wrote A Book About Us Fill In Gift Book, $15.95

photos stacked on top of each other See More Photos

Created with thoughtful prompts, this fill-in gift book is a fun and sentimental way to celebrate the day together.

Advertisement

14. Chocolate Covered Company Pink Belgian-Chocolate-Covered Strawberries, $46

photos stacked on top of each other See More Photos

This box of luscious chocolate-covered strawberries will add a little extra sweetness to the day.

15. Mnsn Gifts Eternal Rose in Glass Dome, $22.58

photos stacked on top of each other See More Photos

Personalize an eternal rose for a sentimental gift they'll cherish forever.

16. Smoko Sushi Bouquet Plushie, $50

photos stacked on top of each other See More Photos

Unique and fun, this Urban Outfitters plushie is a quirky present any sushi lover will enjoy.

17. Le Creuset L’Amour Mug, $29.67

photos stacked on top of each other See More Photos

Give this Le Creuset L'Amour Mug to any coffee or tea enthusiast in your life. It's conveniently dishwasher-safe, oven-safe, and odor-resistant.

18. Ettika Desert Dweller 18K-Gold-Plated Eyeglass Chain, $35

photos stacked on top of each other See More Photos

Made of 18K-gold-plated metal, the Ettika Desert Dweller Eyeglass Chain is a stylish gift for any fashionista.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Report an Issue

screenshot of the current page

Screenshot loading...
By creating an account you agree to the Hunker
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy