18 Lovely Valentine's Day Gifts Under $50

Valentine's Day is right around the corner, and you might already be looking for the best gifts for your loved ones. Since there are endless options from which to choose, it can be a bit overwhelming to find the perfect present that's both budget-friendly and thoughtful. But worry not because we've put together a list of the loveliest Valentine's Day gifts under $50 for you to browse through. From an elegant, fresh box of roses to delectable pink Belgian-chocolate-covered strawberries, check out our favorite picks below.

Advertisement

The Best Valentine's Day Gifts Under $50

The Dossier Gourmand White Flowers fragrance includes notes of green tea, vanilla, and berries for an elegant and sophisticated scent.

Advertisement

Video of the Day

Give your loved one the gift of warmth and fuzziness with this pink faux fur throw blanket.

Advertisement

This mini waffle maker makes adorable confections that any food enthusiast can enjoy. Plus, you can use it to make other foods, like paninis and hash browns.

Advertisement

Luxurious and lavish, the Spongellé Heart Body Buffer set includes two body buffers that smell like French lavender and freesia pear.

Advertisement

These classic boxed roses can last a whole year.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Because what better way to write your love letters?

Advertisement

A fun present for both dessert and candle lovers, this Lauren McIntosh box set includes nine chocolate-shaped votives, each able to burn for up to an hour.

Advertisement

With notes of musk, mint, and sandalwood, the Mar Mar Los Angeles Lovers Only Scented Candle is hand poured and made from a coconut-wax blend that any fragrance aficionado can appreciate.

Advertisement

The Sur La Table Valentine's Day Heart Flour Sack Towel is both adorable and useful.

Advertisement

Advertisement

A cute present for any chef in your life, the Le Creuset L'Amour Mini Cocotte can create endless recipes, from pot pies to desserts.

Packed in a lovely heart-shaped box, the Ghirardelli Sweet Hearts Assorted Chocolates Box includes 12 pieces with ingredients like hazelnuts, caramel, and creme.

Remind your loved one just how much you care with this West Elm Brass Love Object to display in their home.

Created with thoughtful prompts, this fill-in gift book is a fun and sentimental way to celebrate the day together.

Advertisement

This box of luscious chocolate-covered strawberries will add a little extra sweetness to the day.

Personalize an eternal rose for a sentimental gift they'll cherish forever.

Unique and fun, this Urban Outfitters plushie is a quirky present any sushi lover will enjoy.

Give this Le Creuset L'Amour Mug to any coffee or tea enthusiast in your life. It's conveniently dishwasher-safe, oven-safe, and odor-resistant.

Made of 18K-gold-plated metal, the Ettika Desert Dweller Eyeglass Chain is a stylish gift for any fashionista.

Advertisement