The 30 Best Gifts for Candle and Home Fragrance Lovers

By Pauline Lacsamana December 4, 2022
Welcome to the Hunker Holiday Gift Guide. From joyful decor picks to gifts that give back, these items are sure to delight everyone on your list.

Anyone who loves candles can attest to the power of fragrance. It can transport you back to specific memories and fill your space with calming scents, which is why candles, diffusers, and the like are perfect gifts for the holidays. Whether you're shopping for candles from small businesses or looking for a Christmas-tree-ready gift set, we've got you covered. Scroll through for the best home fragrance and candle gifts you can buy.

The Best Gifts for Candle and Home Fragrance Lovers

1. Paddywax Cowboy Boot Match Set, $20

These cowboy match sets are sure to strike up a conversation.

2. L'or de Seraphine Flagship Candle, $36

With scents of sandalwood, bergamot, and amber, they'll feel like they're shopping in Bloomingdale's without taking a step out the door.

3. Capri Blue Capiz Mini Jar Candle, $16

This mini Capri Blue Candle makes the perfect stocking stuffer.

4. Calary Candle Accessory Set, $16.85

True candle lovers know the importance of candle maintenance, so gifting this candle accessory set is a no-brainer.

5. Diptyque Odor Removing Candle With Basil, $72

Eliminate odors with Diptyque's luxury blend of basil, mint, and tomato leaf.

6. Kobodon Candle Wax Warmer Lamp, $49.99

They can enjoy their favorite candle even without an open flame thanks to this modern candle warmer.

7. Otherland Gift Box, starting at $36

Gift the perfect candle set by customizing a gift box with different scents, sizes, and matchbox designs.

8. REIDEA Electronic Candle Lighter, $13.99

Help them light candles with ease with a sleek electronic lighter from Amazon.

9. Canopy Diffuser, $90

If they're over having to refill their traditional diffuser with water, gift them this waterless diffuser from Canopy.

10. Anecdote Candles 2023, $26

Get them excited for the new year with a zesty orange and ginger flower-scented candle.

11. South Lake Gifts Trail Mix Cereal Bowl Candle, $25.99

Just like the viral cereal bowl candle, we're loving this trail mix take.

12. Modern Sprout Glow & Grow Kits, $40

After burning, these vessels are meant to turn into planters and even come with grow kits for herbs, flowers, and houseplants.

13. Pretti.Cool Incense Sticks, $18

If they like to switch up their home fragrances, try these incense sticks from West Elm.

14. MoMA Design Store Astro Crystal Candlestick Holder, $79

MoMA Design Store put a playful spin on a candleholder, and obsessed is an understatement.

15. Shop Good Witch Vintage Matches, starting at $12

For the person who loves a good thrift find (and happens to love candles).

16. Vacation Well-Tipped Pool Boy Luxury Scented Candle, $34

After lighting up one of Vacation's luxury candles, they'll feel like they're poolside in no time.

17. Spoken Flames Slow Speeds Welcome Candle, $34

Enjoy notes of frankincense, fig, and amber along with a spoken word poem with Spoken Flames' unique candle experience.

18. Boy Smells Cowboy Kush Candle, $36

If they love earthy and rustic scents, this Boy Smells candle is the ideal gift.

19. Voluspa Japonica Holiday 4-Piece Mini Pedestal Candle Set, $50

This holiday candle set is totally gift-ready.

20. Paddywax Glass Oil Burner, $37

All they need is water and essential oils to put this stylish oil burner to good use.

21. D.S. & DURGA Portable Xmas Tree Scented Candle, $65

Enjoy the fresh smell of a real Christmas tree with this holiday candle.

22. P.F. Candle Co. Amber & Moss Reed Diffuser, $29

This reed diffuser will not only make homes smell amazing but will also last for three to four months.

23. Urban Outfitters Baking Candle, $18

Shopping for a candle-loving foodie? Urban's baking candles are inspired by kitchen scents, including golden milk tea, baked pears, and fresh bread.

24. Vitruvi Holiday Scent Kit, $54

Pop a few drops of Vitruvi's holiday essential oils in a diffuser for a festive feel all day long.

25. Fredericks & Mae Taper Candleholder Wall Sconce, starting at $46

Pair these midcentury candleholder wall sconces with funky tapered candles for unique vibes all around.

26. Brooklinen The Downtime Votive Set, $59

Have someone in your life who needs some downtime? This set from Brooklinen features four soothing blends for maximum relaxation.

27. Byredo Bibliotheque Candle, starting at $45

If books and candles sound like a dream combo, this mix of peach, plum, peony, violet, leather, patchouli, and vanilla will have them feeling like they're living in a cozy library.

28. Capri Blue Volcano Room Spray, $28

Fragrance lovers will adore refreshing their spaces with a spritz or two of the iconic Capri Blue Volcano blend.

29. DedCool Taunt Poop Drops, $25

You can't go wrong with a bathroom fragrance with one of DedCool's best-selling scents.

30. The Maker x Bluemercury Fragrance Trunk Duo, $370

Perfect for the person who likes the finer things in life, this candle set includes a luxury candle, perfume, and upcycled coasters all neatly packaged in a sleek vegan leather trunk.

