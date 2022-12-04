The 30 Best Gifts for Candle and Home Fragrance Lovers

Anyone who loves candles can attest to the power of fragrance. It can transport you back to specific memories and fill your space with calming scents, which is why candles, diffusers, and the like are perfect gifts for the holidays. Whether you're shopping for candles from small businesses or looking for a Christmas-tree-ready gift set, we've got you covered. Scroll through for the best home fragrance and candle gifts you can buy.

The Best Gifts for Candle and Home Fragrance Lovers

These cowboy match sets are sure to strike up a conversation.

With scents of sandalwood, bergamot, and amber, they'll feel like they're shopping in Bloomingdale's without taking a step out the door.

This mini Capri Blue Candle makes the perfect stocking stuffer.

True candle lovers know the importance of candle maintenance, so gifting this candle accessory set is a no-brainer.

Eliminate odors with Diptyque's luxury blend of basil, mint, and tomato leaf.

They can enjoy their favorite candle even without an open flame thanks to this modern candle warmer.

Gift the perfect candle set by customizing a gift box with different scents, sizes, and matchbox designs.

Help them light candles with ease with a sleek electronic lighter from Amazon.

If they're over having to refill their traditional diffuser with water, gift them this waterless diffuser from Canopy.

Get them excited for the new year with a zesty orange and ginger flower-scented candle.

Just like the viral cereal bowl candle, we're loving this trail mix take.

After burning, these vessels are meant to turn into planters and even come with grow kits for herbs, flowers, and houseplants.

If they like to switch up their home fragrances, try these incense sticks from West Elm.

MoMA Design Store put a playful spin on a candleholder, and obsessed is an understatement.

For the person who loves a good thrift find (and happens to love candles).

After lighting up one of Vacation's luxury candles, they'll feel like they're poolside in no time.

Enjoy notes of frankincense, fig, and amber along with a spoken word poem with Spoken Flames' unique candle experience.

If they love earthy and rustic scents, this Boy Smells candle is the ideal gift.

This holiday candle set is totally gift-ready.

All they need is water and essential oils to put this stylish oil burner to good use.

Enjoy the fresh smell of a real Christmas tree with this holiday candle.

This reed diffuser will not only make homes smell amazing but will also last for three to four months.

Shopping for a candle-loving foodie? Urban's baking candles are inspired by kitchen scents, including golden milk tea, baked pears, and fresh bread.

Pop a few drops of Vitruvi's holiday essential oils in a diffuser for a festive feel all day long.

Pair these midcentury candleholder wall sconces with funky tapered candles for unique vibes all around.

Have someone in your life who needs some downtime? This set from Brooklinen features four soothing blends for maximum relaxation.

If books and candles sound like a dream combo, this mix of peach, plum, peony, violet, leather, patchouli, and vanilla will have them feeling like they're living in a cozy library.

Fragrance lovers will adore refreshing their spaces with a spritz or two of the iconic Capri Blue Volcano blend.

You can't go wrong with a bathroom fragrance with one of DedCool's best-selling scents.

Perfect for the person who likes the finer things in life, this candle set includes a luxury candle, perfume, and upcycled coasters all neatly packaged in a sleek vegan leather trunk.