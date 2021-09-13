The Best Candles to Buy on Amazon

By Pauline Lacsamana September 13, 2021
Is there really anything better than lighting up a candle to make your home smell like your favorite fragrances? We don't think so. In fact, we totally support a candle obsession. If you want to add to your collection, we searched Amazon for the best of the best, whether you want to gift them or keep them by your bedside table. From long-lasting candles with hours of burn time to aromatherapy options with different scents, check out the best candles you can buy on Amazon, below.

Best Overall

Chesapeake Bay Candle is not only affordable but also has an incredible burn time of up to 70 hours. Made with soy blend wax, this large candle will only set you back around $15. Plus, it features a self-trimming wick and is 100% recyclable through TerraCycle.

Chesapeake Bay Candle in Balance + Harmony (12.5 oz.)

$14.99

If you want an affordable, soy blend wax candle with a long burn time, a large Chesapeake Bay Candle is for you. Balance + Harmony (a water lily pear scent) is a customer favorite, however, there are plenty of other scents to choose from. Plus, it's 100% recyclable through TerraCycle.

Best Budget

Weighing in at 7.2 ounces and a price tag of under $10, Mrs. Meyer’s candles are tough to beat. With a range of garden-inspired scents, you can burn sweet and fresh scents for up to 35 hours. This candle is not only cruelty-free, made with renewable ingredients — including soy and vegetable wax — and a nonmetal, lead-free candle wick, but it also comes in a mason jar that you can reuse or recycle.

Mrs. Meyer's Clean Day Scented Soy Candle in Honeysuckle (7.2 oz)

$8.98

Bring garden-inspired scents indoors with the help of Mrs. Meyer's soy candles without breaking the bank. Packaged in simple glass jars (that you can totally reuse after) and made with soy and vegetable wax, this candle burns up to 35 hours.

Best Gift

Homesick has quite the lineup of scents, ranging from special occasions to the nostalgic smell of grandma’s kitchen. Packaged in 13.75-ounce containers, they’re made with all-natural soy wax blend and have a burn time of up to 80 hours.

Homesick Scented Candle (13.75 oz.)

$28.80

Homesick is stocked with soy wax candles and a scent for every occasion — making them great gifts. Whether it's Mother's Day, the holidays, or you moved into a new home or got a new job, you can bet they have a unique fragrance to match. Not only do they come in adorable packaging, but they're handcrafted with care, making them extra special.

Best Luxury

The Capri Blue Volcano candle is hands down a fan favorite. Its luxe mix of tropical and citrus notes are packaged in a sleek glass container complete with a lid. Made with a high-quality wax blend, you can burn this candle for up to 85 hours.

Capri Blue Candle in Volcano (19 oz.)

$30.00

The iconic Capri Blue Volcano candle from Anthropologie is a dreamy scent that's become quite the cult favorite. Capri Blue is a luxe aromatherapy candle with a mix of tropical and citrus notes. This long-lasting candle comes in a chic glass container with a lid and can burn up to 85 hours.

Best Affordable Luxury

Believe it or not, luxe candles can be affordable, too. Lulu Candles has a range of quality scents made with eco-friendly soy wax. These slow burning candles are vegan, paraben-free, and cruelty-free. Plus, they’re handcrafted and come in chic minimalist packaging.

Lulu Candles (9 oz.)

$19.95

Luxury scents don't have to be over-the-top expensive (we're all for affordable dupes here), thanks to options like Lulu Candles. These vegan candles are made with soy wax and come in so many amazing scents, from a rich and earthy jasmine, oud, and sandalwood to fresh and citrusy wild lemongrass.

Best With Wooden Wick

Bring that sweet fire crackle indoors with a wooden wick candle. As the brand name indicates, WoodWick has an entire collection of candles with wooden wicks and a colorful scent range. The Trilogy Candles, in particular, come with three layers of different, but complementary, scents to fill your home.

WoodWick Trilogy Candle in Cafe Sweets (10 oz.)

$18.49

Candles with wooden wicks make a pleasant crackle sound, just like you're sitting outside next to a cozy fall fire. And with WoodWick's Trilogy Candle, you can experience the sound along with three layers of different (but complementary) scents.

Most Unique

If you want a fun and quirky candle, look no further. This cereal bowl candle looks (and smells) like the real thing. Handmade with vegetable wax and beeswax, this adorable, clean-burning, and hand painted candle makes the perfect addition to any home.

iLikePar Cereal Bowl Scented Candle

$24.99

Ditch your average jar candle and decorate your home with this fun and realistic candle that doubles as home decor. Not only does it look like cereal, but the candle smells like it, too. Handmade with vegetable wax and beeswax, this clean-burning candle would make the perfect addition to your coffee table.

