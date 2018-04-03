10 Candle Accessories to Help Light up Your Home

There's something so calming about candles. As soon as you strike a match and light the wick, your space is instantly transformed into a sanctuary of serenity. The warm, mesmerizing flame comforts you while the soothing aroma fills your personal haven with a captivating fragrance. Beyond the amazing effect candles have on our mood, they also serve as key decorative accents that can totally change the feeling of a room. Adding a jar candle to your favorite reading nook creates a relaxed look, while adding taper or pillar candles to a dining room can make it appear more sophisticated and formal.

And a quick announcement for all candle lovers: candle care and accessories are just as important as the candles themselves. For example, wick cutters make for a cleaner burn and glass votives allow the light to fully illuminate the space. So if you're like us and have something of a candle obsession (and, let's be honest, who doesn't, right?), here are 10 essential pieces of accouterment to feed your decorative addiction.

Few things are more beautiful than the warm flicker of candlelight reflecting off of glass, except for this candleholder set. The stunning design pairs a wooden tray with nine different candles to protect and enhance your burning tea lights all night long. You'll add character to any space with the detailed glasswork.

Every true candle connoisseur needs a candle extinguisher. This brash beauty will snuff out flames instantly to conserve every second of your sweet-smelling candle wick's lifespan. We love the delicate long handle of this bell-shaped design.

Your dinner parties are about to get a whole lot sexier with this very special centerpiece. The two-sided candle features a thick brass base that can be refilled with new U-shaped candles once they burn out. We can confirm that this beauty is a serious showstopper. Bonus: The candle features self-trimming wicks and the wax melts without dripping on the table.

Your days of fumbling with that small matchbook from the corner bar are over. Use the unglazed lower half of this ceramic pot to easily strike your match and get a fast light each and every time. This would look amazing in any modern farmhouse space, and would certainly make the perfect gift.

With such a snazzy match striker, you can't settle for just any matches. Opt for these handmade, black-tipped gems in a box showcasing a vintage textile label. You'll receive about 120 long matchsticks per pack.

Let your walls get in on the fun with these unique, round candleholders (they come in other sizes, too). The minimalist design of these beautiful orbs plays with light and shadow ever so subtly, seemingly changing their appearance from every direction — adding a playful sense of drama to your humble abode.

Add a soft wash of rose to your dining space with these elegant borosilicate glass holders. Select between the small, medium, and large models, or mix and match for added flair.

The key to hosting any fabulous fête is the ambiance. Set the mood by lighting these sculptural candles that add a playful and luminous glow to the night's festivities.

If you haven't been trimming your candle wicks, you've been burning candles all wrong. Not to worry. You can remedy that little decor faux pas with this matte black trimmer to keep your scented faves burning longer and looking their best.

Opt for this stunning set of three or purchase the candleholders individually if one's specifically calling your name. Plus, you can message the artist with color requests for added personalization. Pair these best-sellers with multicolor taper candles in soft pink, rose gold, and tan.