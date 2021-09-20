The 10 Holiday Candles Hunker Editors Can't Get Enough Of

Who else is addicted to buying candles? I mean seriously — there's just something so fun about finding a new favorite fragrance, especially when it comes to seasonal scents. We rounded up our all-time top 10, including a few of Hunker's editors' personal faves. Cozy up and keep reading for holiday smells you won't be able to get enough of.

Rifle Paper Co.'s new fragrance will transport you right to your favorite cozy cabin, with crisp mountain air and a big wood fire burning inside. You will certainly set the mood with its accents of cedarwood, oakmoss, clove, and pine.

This essential-oil infused candle combines our favorite scents of the season: sage, cedarwood, eucalyptus, and patchouli. Plus, the beautiful packaging gives an ever so subtle nod to the holiday spirit.

Hunker's Senior Utility Editor Jamie Birdwell-Branson says this is her go-to scent for cozying up. It's seasonally-inspired without being too obvious. Indulge in notes of goji berry, mango, orange, anise, clove, and cinnamon while you admire the pretty patterned, reusable tin.

If you haven't yet experienced Byredo's rolodex of yummy fragrances, trust us — it's worth the splurge. This woodsy, earthy candle perfectly blends leather, cedarwood, and jasmine.

The woody scent of white oud and sweet smell of saffron combine to replicate the dreamiest evening stroll. Rose and amber add to the mesmerizing fragrance profile. The clear glass, white, and gold wintry packaging is the cherry on top.

Senior Commerce Editor Katie Maguire loves all the candles from the Etsy shop Pontie Wax. She especially leans toward the Sweet Merlot and Vanilla Caramel during the winter months. "Sweet but not too sweet," she says.

Feu De Bois, otherwise known as Wood Fire, is the epitome of a holiday scent. When burned, it truly smells like the warmest, smokiest bonfire of all time. Prepare to never want to blow it out.

There is nothing wrong with a classic candle. This limited-edition holiday fragrance blends pomegranate, mandarin orange, pine, cloves cinnamon, vanilla, and amber. Between the wintry scent and packaging, it's sure to get anyone in the feels.

Senior Lifestyle Editor Anna Gragert lights this bestselling candle when she's leaning into the holiday season. Easily transition from fall right into winter with this staple scent reinvented.

The name really says it all. Firewood, smoke, charcoal, palo santo, and hay provide a warm, woody scent, while the simple packaging adds a chic, contemporary look. Rest your mind knowing the coconut and beeswax blend are sulfate- and phthalate-free.