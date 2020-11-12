13 Holiday-Perfect Candles That Are Basically Christmas in Wax

Now that November is here, you have complete and total permission to blast holiday tunes and light a match for your favorite Christmas candle. And if you don't already have a tradition centered around a pine-laced candle for this time of year, take our word for it: You're gonna love it.

Advertisement

Video of the Day

If you're looking for a candle that smells exactly like your kitchen in the midst of holiday baking, you've found it. Featuring biscuit, patchouli, and cinnamon, this elegant red and gold candle will ensure that you have a delicious holiday season.

Siberian pine, apple blossom, rosemary, fir balsam, and cedar wood come together in this non-toxic candle that conjures up the image of a cozy snowstorm. We also can't help but smile at the product's punny name.

About as close to a freshly cut tree as any candle will ever get, Mrs. Meyer's Iowa Pine candle is clean and bright.

Immerse yourself in a wintry forest scent with Thymes' fir candle. The wax, which is embellished with real pine needles, features a blend of cedarwood, sandalwood, and fir notes.

Advertisement

Rifle Paper Co.'s first holiday candle smells extra festive with notes of tree trimmings combined with cranberry and firewood.

If you're looking for a Christmas-adjacent candle (perhaps it's just a bit too soon for full-on Xmas), try Norden's Vik, which has a mossy, forest-y smell that's a bit more perfume-y than most holiday scents.

Get in a very Scandinavian mood with this holiday-scented candle, which features notes of cinnamon, vetiver, clove, mandarin, and Finnish fir resin.

If you don't want full-on pine wafting through your home, try Homesick's "Holiday Stroll" instead, which is laced with sugar plum and red currant aromas.

Advertisement

Pine, cloves, and pomegranate come together in an etched glass vessel that's perfect for a cozy holiday setup.

We'll let Harlem Candle Company do the talking here: "The Holiday candle is inspired by Billie [Holiday]'s favorite perfume, Emeraude, an aromatic green blend of fresh winter spruce, pine needles, mint-infused eucalyptus, fir balsam, and spicy cedarwood developing into a feminine heart of ethereal blue hyacinth."

Go French this year with Carrière Frères' Amber candle. Amber is "ideal for bringing energy to the long autumn and winter evenings," which is just what we need during the cooler months.

If you prefer the fruitier side of holiday scents, this soy wax candle will be perfect for your space.

Advertisement

With a name like "Winter Bouquet," this candle is sure to evoke feelings of warmth and comfort. It's designed to smell like "a forest in bloom, featuring fresh-cut fir trees melding with the warm embers of spicy cloves."

Part of Refreshments' brand new "It's A Vibe Candles," we have the spice cedar scent, which highlights apples, cider, cinnamon, berries, cloves, and fresh pine. It's certainly a vibe we want to foster all season long.