10 Nontoxic Candles for a Clean and Cozy Burn

Visit Page Image Credit: Brooklyn Candle Studio Welcome to Healthy Home: This is the moment to double down on making your home as healthy as possible, whether it's finding nontoxic cookware, trying out new natural cleaning methods, or turning your space into a fitness and wellness zone.

There's nothing like lighting a candle and cozying up while letting your favorite scents fill the room, but there can be a downside to certain home fragrances. Some candles are made with materials that might be harmful to you and the environment, including paraffin wax and cheap, synthetic fragrances. Thankfully, there is no shortage of candle options made with plant-based wax, premium scents, and wicks made with natural cotton or wood. For a clean burn and healthier home, check out 10 of our favorite nontoxic candles, below.

Public Goods' hand-poured candles are made with natural soy wax, a cotton wick, and a variety of premium fragrance oils. Vegan and made sans lead, dyes, BPA, or phthalates, these candles are the perfect addition to your nontoxic candle collection.

With minimal yet beautiful packaging, Italic's candles are bringing budget-friendly, nontoxic candles to your home. They're made with 100% vegan soy wax and fragrance oils developed by top manufacturers in Switzerland.

Designed to detox your kitchen of cooking smells, Brightland's Digestif candle is made with olive oil, California soy, and premium scents like neroli, vetiver, and black pepper. Hand-poured in Los Angeles into recycled glass, the candle is also vegan, paraben-free, and phthalate-free.

Grove Collaborative's nontoxic candles are made with 100% natural fragrances from essential oils and other plant-based ingredients. They're also vegan, paraben-free, and cruelty-free.

Sweet Water Decor's nontoxic candles are made with soy wax and lead- and zinc-free cotton wicks, and have a burn time of 40+ hours. Plus, the brand has an endless amount of scents made with premium fragrances.

These candles are made with 100% locally grown soy wax, cotton wicks, and paraben-free, phthalate-free fragrances. Hand-poured into apothecary jars, they're perfect for putting on display.

Using premium scents crafted by a master perfumer, Keap candles are made with sustainable coconut wax and zero-waste materials. When you're done with your candle, you can either return the container to the brand for re-use or repurpose it yourself.

Pure Plant Home's vegan candles are made from coconut wax and fragrances from plants and essential oils. Each relaxing candle has a burn time of approximately 40 hours.

Natural Sloth's candles are made with 80% pure beeswax sourced from a local farm and 20% organic coconut oil. Each candle is handmade in a recyclable jar with a crackling, eco-friendly wood wick sourced from Forest Stewardship Council-certified mills. It has a burn time of 22 to 50 hours, depending on what candle size you get.

Brooklyn Candle Studio's candles are made in New York City with 100% soy wax, lead-free cotton wicks, and quality fragrances made with essential oils. These vegan candles give you a burn time of up to 70 hours.