The 25 Best Last-Minute Gifts You Can Find on Amazon

By Pauline Lacsamana December 9, 2022
Welcome to the Hunker Holiday Gift Guide. From joyful decor picks to gifts that give back, these items are sure to delight everyone on your list.

If there's one place that's perfect for buying last-minute gifts, it's Amazon. It's stocked with everything from high-design decor to budget-friendly stocking stuffers that you can get in a matter of days, especially if you have Amazon Prime. To make your last batch of holiday shopping even easier, we rounded up our favorite last-minute Amazon finds below.

The Best Last-Minute Gifts on Amazon

1. YANGQIHOME Decorative Wood Charcuterie and Serving Board, $28.99

Make charcuterie boards instantly more aesthetic with a curved and textured serving board.

2. ChefWave Artisan Series French Press Coffee Maker and Tea Brewer, $49.95

Made from durable stainless steel, this high-design French press comes with a built-in timer in the handle so you can make the perfect cup of coffee or tea every single time.

3. Goodful All-in-One Pan, $79.99

Home chefs will swoon over this eye-catching Our Place Always Pan lookalike.

4. ZILJJ Bedside Water Carafe Set, $25.99

They can upgrade from a water bottle at home to a sleek and simple carafe.

5. LOMAO Knitted Throw Blanket, $26.99

They can toss this blanket over a couch, accent chair, or bed for an extra-cozy look.

6. Beast Blender + Hydration System, $195

With a countertop-friendly design, they can whip up everything from smoothies to soup.

7. Kindle Paperwhite (8 GB), $139.99

Perfect for the bookworm in your life.

8. Molimoli Olive Oil Dispenser Bottles (set of 2), $40.95

These versatile dispenser bottles are perfect for everything from olive oil to coffee syrup.

9. EZVALO 3-in-1 Charger Station, $59.99

This sleek gadget is a night light, speaker, and wireless phone charger.

10. LARS NYSØM Salt and Pepper Grinder Set, $34.99

Made with ceramic and a minimalist design, salt and pepper grinders never looked more stylish.

11. Daysie Certified Organic Syrup Trio (3-Pack), $42

Add some flavor to your drinks or dessert with these organic simple syrups.

12. CNGLASS Double Wall Heart Shaped Glass Coffee Mugs (set of 2), $22.99

Cups of coffee will look as good as they taste with this heart-shaped mug design.

13. Intelligent Change The Five Minute Journal, $28.99

If they love wellness, chances are they already have this gratitude journal on their wishlist.

14. Bee Seasonal Organic & Raw Honey Gift Box, $29

Nothing's sweeter than a gift box filled with gourmet honey.

15. LectroFan Micro2 Sound Machine and Bluetooth Speaker, $34.95

With this speaker and sound machine combo, they can fall asleep with ease or blast their favorite playlist.

16. TRUFF Holiday Gift Pack, $75

Is there anything better than a set of gourmet hot sauces for foodies?

17. Secura Electric Wine Opener, $29.99

If wine is their drink of choice, an electric wine opener is both practical and thoughtful (even if it's secretly a last-minute buy).

18. Nostalgia Retro 12-Cup Programmable Coffee Maker, $78.51

Give the gift of retro vibes with a unique vintage-inspired coffee maker.

19. W&P Porter Insulated Bottle, $35

If they can't function without a hot cup of coffee or tea, this sleek vacuum-insulated bottle will be a total game changer.

20. Wild Autumn 86-Piece Natural Dried Pampas Grass Bouquet, $26.99

Pair these dried florals with a stylish vase for the ultimate home decor gift.

21. Hotel Sheets Direct Bamboo Sheets Set (Queen), $34.99

Is there anything better than a fresh set of sheets on a budget? And this pick happens to be editor-approved. Learn even more in our Hotel Sheets Direct Bamboo Sheets review.

22. Shots No Chaser Unpack That Card Game, $25

Dive a little deeper this holiday season with a pack of cards designed to encourage meaningful conversations.

23. Pipishell Bamboo Bed Tray Table With Foldable Legs, $29.99

If breakfast in bed sounds like their dream come true, you need to gift them this foldable tray.

24. Spirit Dust by Moon Juice Mood Support Natural Mushroom-Based Supplement, $38

To say that the holidays can be stressful is an understatement, so we can't imagine anyone not loving this natural mood-boosting blend.

25. YOBON Portable Phone Charger, $18.89

This compact charger is perfect for someone who is always on the go.

