25 Stylish Bedside Water Carafes You Never Knew You Needed

As much as we love a good water bottle, a bedside water carafe is the perfect way to elevate your home ​and​ keep you hydrated. And on top of helping you up your water intake, they're also multifunctional and can be used for not only water, but also juice, iced tea, coffee, sangria, or even mouthwash. Between pops of color and unique designs, we rounded up the best (and most stylish) water carafes to add to your nightstand below.

The Best Bedside Water Carafes

Handmade in Turkey and designed by Erdem Akan, this set takes stylish carafes to another level. With a pastel pink hue, minimalist silhouette, and rounded tumbler that also acts as a stopper, it'll add a touch of playful sophistication to your bedside table.

Designed by Simon Legald for Normann Copenhagen, this carafe was inspired by a traditional Spanish silhouette. Made from terracotta clay, it has two spouts (one for filling and one for pouring), offers a warm vibe, and keeps drinks cool for longer.

Here's another playful design that we'd buy in a heartbeat. Designed by Sophie Lou Jacobson, this pink carafe is topped with a black spherical stopper. And the best part? This piece is dishwasher safe.

Made from recycled (and recyclable) glass and paired with a cork stopper, this water carafe from Parachute is exactly what you need to stay hydrated in a sustainable and chic way.

Sleek, simple, and budget-friendly, this minimalist carafe set can blend in with virtually any kind of bedroom decor.

If you thought rattan and drinkware don't mix, think again. This pick from Jenni Kayne is wrapped in a seagrass rattan weave that's perfect for both indoors or outdoors.

This Scandinavian-style carafe from Anthropologie is a stunning piece to add to your bedroom. It has a handcrafted and spherical hardwood stopper that you can use for anything from water to juice.

Mouth-blown from recycled glass, this carafe and drinking glasses set was designed for your bar cart, but works perfectly for water, too.

If you're a fan of a matte finish, try this frosted glass carafe from Bed Bath & Beyond.

Add a vibrant green to your space with this stunning carafe and tumbler set from Maison Balzac.

Gone are the days of having to run to the fridge to get your filtered water pitcher, thanks to this carafe set. Hand-blown with an ergonomic design, cork coaster, and matching tumbler, it also comes with an active charcoal filter to freshen up your water.

Opt for a classic crystal cut look with this carafe from Wayfair. Perfect for your at-home bar, bedroom, or dining room, it can be used as a decanter for wine or spirits.

If you love adding color to your space, look no further than this two-toned hand-blown glass carafe set, available in three gorgeous colorways.

Made from hand-blown glass, this ripple carafe set features sophisticated texture to elevate home decor in your bedroom, living room, home office, and more.

Feeling blue? This carafe from Walmart is made from heat resistant borosilicate glass, making it perfect for warm and cold drinks.

Go for a vintage-style look with this bedside water carafe set, complete with clean and elegant lines and a ribbed pattern.

Technically, this glassware is for sake, but we'd be more than happy to use this for water, iced tea, or any other go-to beverage. It has a pleated design in either pink or green hues and comes with two matching glasses.

Available in pink, blue, clear, and gray, this classic is simple and compact — perfect for small nightstands.

Want a sculptural carafe that comes with not one, but two, matching cups? This sleek option from Design Milk is made from dishwasher, microwave, and freezer safe materials and is topped with a handcrafted wooden lid.

Go bold with this modern, geometric carafe from Amazon.

Handcrafted by artisans in Japan, this carafe and tumbler duo nestle perfectly together to keep you hydrated at home.

A bestseller on Etsy, this carafe can be used for water, wine, or any other beverage.

Ideal for your bedside or at the dinner table, this curved carafe set from West Elm is simple and affordable.

Perfect for your bedside, picnics, or brunch, this recreation of the 1960s Picnic collection by Bertil Vallien sports a unique design with a long spout.

Between the vintage-style etching and all the colorways, this carafe set is bound to add some charm to your bedroom.