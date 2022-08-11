The 11 Best Reusable Water Bottles to Keep Your Hydrated All Day Long

If there's one home accessory that can change your life for the better, it's a reusable water bottle. Reusable water bottles not only help you stay hydrated throughout the day, but they also help you cut down on single-use plastic. From insulated water bottles that will keep your drinks cool for hours on end to options made from recycled plastic, these are our top picks to help you up your water intake.

The Best Reusable Water Bottles

Sleek and modern, this Corkcicle water bottle is triple insulated and ready to keep your drinks cold for 25 hours or warm for 12 hours. Tested by Hunker's Director of Commerce, Katie, this water bottle went above and beyond its claims of keeping drinks cold for 25 hours and kept drinks cool with some ice cubes intact after over 48 hours.

Vacuum insulated and totally portable, this Klean Kanteen water bottle is great for drinking water around the house or while you're enjoying the great outdoors. With a wide mouth, it's easy to add ice and clean. Plus, it has a "Chug Cap" that makes it easier to get hydrated asap.

Stay hydrated on the go with the Hydro Flask water bottle, a cult fave. With a Flex Straw Cap and leak-proof design, you can sip with ease, all while maintaining temps for cold beverages for up to 24 hours and hot drinks for up to 12 hours.

Made from stainless steel, this vacuum insulated water bottle is durable and designed to keep your drinks cool or warm all day long. And thanks to its DuraCoat finish, you can count on YETI's vibrant hues to not fade, peel, or crack.

Bright and bold, this water bottle is made from 50% recycled and BPA-free plastic waste. It's also lightweight and more affordable than other best-selling water bottles on the market. Plus, this wide mouth bottle makes it easy to clean.

If you love drinkware equipped with a straw, you're going to love the CamelBak Eddy+. Designed to give you 25% more water per sip with a straw lid, the water bottle is made to make hydration more convenient, whether you're commuting to work or catching a flight to your next vacation spot. With this pick, you can also skip handwashing as this water bottle is dishwasher safe.

With a flip-top lid, this insulated bottle is ready to take on any adventure. Made from food-grade stainless steel, it can keep drinks hot for up to 12 hours and maintain hot beverages for up to 12 hours. And this water bottle can easily fit into most cup holders, whether it's in your car or on your bike.

Stay hydrated in style with this water bottle from W&P. It has a narrow mouth, silicone sleeve, and leak-proof design that you can fill with everything from cold water to iced coffee. Select colorways of the Porter Glass Water Bottle can also be personalized with up to 13 characters for an extra $10.

Take your pick between a 9-ounce, 17-ounce, and 25-ounce bottle, depending on your needs. Whether you need a water bottle that will fit in your lunch box or a larger design to keep you hydrated during workouts, this S'Well bottle will keep your cool drinks cool and warm drinks warm.

Get fresh water on the go with this plastic water bottle complete with a built-in water filter. It's made with BPA-free plastic and also has a carrying loop to make drinking on the go a breeze.

Here's a travel-friendly water bottle that you can take with you virtually anywhere. It's made of dishwasher-safe and food-grade silicone and can be collapsed or clipped to your bag to save space when it's not in use.