10 Stanley Tumbler Dupes That Are Worth Just as Much Hype

By Erin Lassner Updated January 17, 2023
Stanley tumblers have taken the world by storm. One specifically has had a hold on people like no other: the 40-ounce Adventure Quencher Travel Tumbler. It has such a hold on people, in fact, that it's nearly impossible to find on Amazon, with prices ranging from $70 to well over $100 when the traditional retail price is $40, not to mention that current wait times are up to one month. To help us all out a little, we rounded up 10 substitutions with the same shape, size, and insulating properties, all for under $30.

‌‌(Note: If you can support the original maker, we are always in favor of that, but if you're not able to splurge right now, here are our favorite budget buys.)

The 10 Best Stanley Adventure Quencher Travel Tumbler Dupes

1. Mamihlap 40-Ounce Coffee Mug Tumbler With Handle, $21.97

For just over $20, this versatile tumbler comes in both solid colors and ombre shades.

2. VQRRCKI 40-Ounce Tumbler With Handle, $21.99

With its double-wall and vacuum-insulation technology, this affordable to-go cup keeps cold for up to 34 hours and hot for up to 12 hours. For reference, Stanley's tumbler keeps drinks cold for 11 hours and hot for seven hours.

3. Zibtes 40-Ounce Insulated Tumbler With Lid and Straws, $21.99

Keep it sleek with this stainless steel finish or opt for one of the many colors and patterns, from leopard print to glittery black. Plus, every tumbler comes with two stainless steel straws so you'll always have a clean option.

4. Ezprogear 40-Ounce Stainless Steel Camping Tumbler With Handle, $23

Ezprogear's best-selling tumbler features a vacuum-sealed exterior dipped in copper for extra insulation, which eliminates any possible condensation.

5. Hydrapeak Roadster 40-Ounce Tumbler With Handle and 2-in-1 Straw Lid, $24.95

If you prefer a built-in straw, Hydrapeak's Roadster will be your jam.

6. Rainier Goods 40-Ounce Tumbler, $28.99

This Rainier Goods double-wall, vacuum-insulated tumbler may be the coolest-looking model on the list. It's giving some major Yeti vibes.

7. Arctic North 40-Ounce Insulated Tumbler With Handle, $28.99

Don't sleep on this dishwasher-safe Arctic North tumbler that keeps drinks cold for 36 hours.

8. Zenbo 40-Ounce Stainless Steel Vacuum Insulated Mug With Handle, $29.95

Keep drinks cold for up to 24 hours and warm for up to eight with this majorly sleek travel cup that features a durable stainless steel straw with a soft silicone cover to avoid any metallic taste.

9. Simple Modern 40-Ounce Tumbler With Handle and Straw Lid, $29.99

Simple Modern tumblers have a loyal fan base with their clean look, ergonomic handle, and trendy color choices.

10. Sursip 40-Ounce Mug Tumbler With Screw Lid, $29.99

This sweatproof, leakproof, dishwasher-safe cup has a large straw with two silicone tips. Plus, we love its crisp matte finish.

