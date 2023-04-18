These Are the Most Popular ‘Buy It for Life’ Products of 2023

While certain TikTok and social media aesthetics and trends are burned through in a matter of months — this one is here to stay, quite literally. On Reddit and other social media platforms, users are sharing their favorite BIFL (or "buy it for life") products, which are items that are meant to last a lifetime. These products are oftentimes important and costly purchases that are high quality, durable, help reduce waste, and save you some money in the long run.

The r/BuyItForLife online community has over 1.4 million subscribers, and the shopping service Klarna has partnered with Reddit to unveil the most popular BIFL products that are being shared on the platform. Read on to see what items made the cut.

This ergonomic office chair comes in three different sizes, and is highly adjustable — meaning you can find the exact fit for your body. Its design is patented to give you the perfect sit: "chest open, shoulders back, pelvis tilted slightly forward," according to the website.

This long-lasting, dishwasher-safe stainless steel kettle is one you'll have on hand for many years to come. Perfect for enjoying a cozy cup of tea whenever your heart desires.

Le Creuset has been around for almost 100 years, and their cookware is iconic. Their enameled cast iron is quite literally designed to be used for generations, so you can purchase a cookware set and know it will last for your entire lifetime — and then some.

A JanSport backpack can take you through high school, college, and into adulthood, no problem. These backpacks fit laptops, have a separate pocket for a water bottle, and are just as perfect for walking around campus, heading into work, or packed for vacay.

A stainless steel, insulated water bottle that is suitable for both hot and cold beverages is a highly versatile staple in anyone's life. Klean Kanteen has a variety of water bottles, and with interchangeable lids, this bottle can take you from morning coffee on your commute to water at the office and a sports drink at the gym.

