15 Stylish French Presses That Will Make Your Morning Coffee Even Better

There are some kitchen appliances that are just as pleasing aesthetically as they are functional. French press coffee makers are inarguably top of this list, with the detailed engineering of their fine mesh plunger mechanism and generally pleasing size and shape. There's just something about the tableau of a French press on a breakfast table next to a ceramic mug and plate of eggs that puts the soul at ease.

The ability to brew that perfect cup of coffee from your own home is a powerful thing, and while classic hot coffee pots and pour-overs can be solid coffee brewing methods, the look of a French press is rivaled only by those classic Italian stovetop expresso makers.

Of course, French presses can take many forms, and there are countless designs out there to choose from. These delicate coffee makers provide ample opportunity for sophisticated design, from color to material to shape. Be sure to have your favorite coffee beans on hand and a coffee grinder at the ready before diving into our favorite high-quality French presses, below.

This 850 mL glass French press is delicately minimal and offered in three colors: clear, grey, and verde (green). Made from premium borosilicate glass, fine mesh steel, and copper, this design is equal parts sleek and durable.

The vibrant yellow-to-orange ombre color of this French press will bring a bright pop of color to your kitchen and morning routine.

Made from dishwasher-safe brown stoneware, this unique French press makes about 6 cups of coffee at a time. It features a classically Nordic look by way of the Tiliskivi print that was designed by the manufacturer's founder, Armi Ratia.

Here's the MoMa spin on the classic Bodum Chambord French Press. Available in two colorways, primary-color accents add some fun flair to the original design.

This best-seller from La Creuset is a classic beauty and expertly crafted from premium stoneware. It's also easy to clean since it's dishwasher-safe and resistant to chips, scratches, and stains.

Featuring a savvy double-walled design and chic shape, Hario's take on a French press is as sophisticated as it gets. It features an olive wood collar that includes a leather strap for easy gripping.

Available in aqua and clear, this borosilicate glass french press has a contrasting lid and knob to add a decorative twist to your coffee routine.

This sleek French press from ChefWave has a three-minute hourglass timer built into its wooden handle for brewing purposes. It also uses a double-screen filtration system to remove more sediment.

Here's a heavy-walled ceramic French press design that maintains a consistent temperature throughout the coffee brewing process. With a high-gloss finished interior and copper pull, every detail has been considered with the utmost care.

Bring some groovy vibes into your kitchen with this rainbow French press from Magicafé, available now on Amazon. Made of stainless steel and featuring double-walled construction and three layers of filters, this press is more than just a pretty face.

The perfect size for one or two cups of coffee, this French press will bring cute sophistication to any kitchen. We love the interplay of the wooden accents, glass carafe, and metal structure.

This French press from Amazon is elegance personified, with a fully gold exterior.

This sweet French press will keep your coffee hotter longer due to its ceramic material. Available in four colors, the design also features a dainty thumb handle shape to help prevent spilling while pouring.

Designed to keep your coffee piping hot with a 100% stainless steel double-wall construction, Frieling French presses are as good as it gets. The brand offers presses in five different sizes (8oz, 17oz, 23oz, 36oz, and 44oz) so you can choose the one that fits your needs best.

With patented double micro-mesh filters, you'll get ultra-smooth and abundantly flavorful coffee every time with the Espro P6 French press. And it takes just four minutes!