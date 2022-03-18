Start Your Morning Springtime Routine With This Outdoor At-Home Café

Image Credit: Stephen Paul for Hunker

If you self identify as a cold brew snob or a matcha connoisseur — and wish your days could be filled with the aromas and ambient noise of a coffee shop — then transforming your outdoor patio into an at-home café is for you.

Besides whipping up lattes on demand, creating a personalized coffee experience at home has some major perks. For starters, it'll put some zing into your a.m. routine, and you'll have a designated space in your backyard to kick back and take a few deep breaths. With key picks from Walmart (that won't blow your budget), it'll be the crowning jewel of your mornings.

Keep scrolling for the chicest café staples — think furnishings, drinkware, and decor — that are easy to incorporate into your outdoor spot for a stylish al-fresco coffee nook.

Image Credit: Stephen Paul for Hunker

Image Credit: Walmart

The foundation for any cool café? A comfy seating arrangement inviting you to sit and sip a while. With two wicker bistro chairs and a tile-top table, this set will jumpstart any morning with a cappuccino and a good book.

Image Credit: Walmart

Odds are, your favorite coffee shop has lush plants as decoration. This pair of blue resin planters offers a pop of color to let you delightfully display your favorite greens, too.

Image Credit: Walmart

What is a café without a proper kettle? This fun floral kettle brews pot after pot of your much-loved beverage, and its steel construction means it's durable enough for everyday use.

Image Credit: Walmart

Stellar mornings include sipping a hot drink from a porcelain mug. This 16-ounce one boasts a clean and crisp design, in addition to being microwave and dishwasher safe.

Image Credit: Walmart

White porcelain is certainly having a moment with this classic cream and sugar set, which pairs perfectly with a mug and your favorite sweet treats.

​6. Balsa Circle Round Ribbed Glass Vases, Set of 3, $18.99​

Image Credit: Walmart

Besides plants, don't forget about flowers (dried or fresh). This trio of art-deco bud vases adds a care-free and romantic feel to your outdoor café.

​7. The Pioneer Woman Gingham Napkins, Set of 4, $7.96​

Image Credit: Walmart

Cheeky touches like soft woven gingham napkins lean into an at-home diner vibe. Plus, fabric napkins are reusable, which makes a pretty and sustainable addition for any outdoor dining spot.

Image Credit: Walmart

You ​could​ dish out pastries on any ol' platter — but this rattan tray makes serving up croissant and jam feel fancy every time.

Image Credit: Walmart

A contemporary plate set pulls the coffee shop at home vibes all together (and it's built to last with chip-resistant, food-safe porcelain). So, how do you take your coffee?