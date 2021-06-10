DIY an Upscale Brunch Buffet for the Ultimate Cocktail Gathering

Going out to brunch might be the quintessential weekend morning activity, but there's something uniquely fulfilling (not to mention extra celebratory) about hosting your crew in your home for a DIY brunch buffet.

To ensure the event feels as upscale as brunching in your favorite restaurant, two elements are key: Thoughtful decor and delicious cocktails.

On the cocktail front, a Bombay Brunch and Tonic fits the mood perfectly, with the refreshing botanicals of Bombay Sapphire combining with the cheerful tartness of fresh grapefruit juice for a boozy sip that's a level up from your run-of-the-mill mimosa.

For the decor, scroll down to shop six hosting must-haves for taking your at-home brunch from basic to brilliant.

Bombay Brunch and Tonic

1.5 oz Bombay Sapphire

1 oz fresh grapefruit juice

5 oz premium tonic water

Grapefruit wheel, for garnish

Fill a balloon glass with ice, add Bombay, grapefruit juice and tonic, and stir well. Garnish with a grapefruit wheel, and enjoy.

Nothing says upscale dining experience like a white table cloth, and because this one is made with durable, sateen woven cotton, you'll be able to use it again and again.

For a guest-wowing brunch, presentation is everything. Stack mini quiches and crustless sandwiches on these marble serving trays and your buffet setup will be as ​chef's kiss​ as the food.

What's more classic than floral centerpieces for brunch? Place a few of these show-stopping bouquets in colored glass vases around the table, and mix in bowls of fresh citrus for some added zest.

Cheeky paper cocktail napkins are the star of happy hour, but for this a.m. affair, elevate each place setting with a linen cocktail napkin in a whimsical hue (they come in 21 different colors!).

These versatile marble place card holders can be used for labeling foods on the buffet table or for personalizing each guest's place setting.

Allow guests to help themselves by setting out these miniature golden tongs alongside the food.With a display this nice, you know they'll be coming back for seconds.