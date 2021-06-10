Take TGIF to the Next Level With This Outdoor Cocktail Bar

Image Credit: Jon Chu for Hunker

What's better than that Friday feeling after a long week? When it's Friday and you can spend happy hour at your very own outdoor cocktail bar.

Yes, a lawn chair and a folding table would get the job done, but why settle for sufficient when you could transform a corner of your backyard or patio into a swanky bar area with just a few decor pieces?

But first, you need the cocktail to help you appropriately celebrate the weekly holiday, and this (aptly named) TGIF Bombay and Tonic really hits the spot. With fresh raspberries, mint and delightfully botanical Bombay Sapphire gin, it's the perfectly refreshing toast to a week of hard work.

Once you have your drink in hand, add the outdoor cocktail bar essentials below to your cart, and get ready to turn your house into the place to be on Friday nights.

TGIF Bombay and Tonic

1.5 oz Bombay Sapphire

5 oz premium tonic water

1 sprig mint

9 raspberries, for muddling and garnish

Gently muddle six of the raspberries in the bottom of a balloon glass. Then, fill the glass with ice and stir well to chill. Add Bombay and tonic and stir well. Drop the remaining three raspberries into the glass, garnish with mint, and enjoy.

This gorgeous mahogany bar comes with two stools, and has lots of shelf space on the backside for storing bartending accoutrements.

These elegant balloon glasses are the ideal vessel for your TGIF Bombay and Tonic, and they're a steal at under $13 a glass.

Use this marble and acacia wood cheeseboard for slicing up limes, serving charcuterie, or hanging up as an on-theme decoration.

Really pull out all the stops (and practice your bartending skills) with this four-piece set of tools with everything from a muddler to a double sided jigger.

Keep ice within arm's reach (for easy refills) with this summery, insulated ice bucket.

Hang a few of these lanterns in varying sizes (they come in small, medium and large) around your bar set up to create a whimsical ambience that will encourage guests to linger for one more drink.